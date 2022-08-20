Search icon
This miraculous ingredient present in turmeric can be the answer to most health problems

The ingredient, named curcumin is present in turmeric. It is known to have many healing properties and health benefits.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

Photo credit: Zee media bureau

Most Indian spices are full of antimicrobial properties. Turmeric is one spice which has antiseptic and antiviral properties too. Many of us have heard about the holy grail ‘haldi wala doodh’ from our grandmothers.

The health benefits of turmeric have remained an essential part of discussions in traditional Indian families.

An ingredient present in turmeric seems to be a miraculous boon for your health. The ingredient, named curcumin is known to have many healing properties. It is considered useful in preventing and controlling a range of common disorders.

As per a recent study by Nutrition Today, this magical ingredient can help to lower the risks of Arthritis, cardiovascular and Type-2 diseases.

Let us tell you about some ways to get health benefits of this exceptional ingredient in turmeric.

  1. If you are suffering from cold and cough, curcumin can be your best buddy. All you need to do is to take one part of raw turmeric powder and mix it with honey to treat the common cold. It is also a great preventative measure.
  2. You can boost your immunity by drinking turmeric tea. For getting the health benefits of this drink, you have to add half a teaspoon of dried ginger powder (saunth), one-fourth teaspoon of black pepper powder (kali mirch) with half a teaspoon of turmeric powder in a pan having one cup of water. Boil all the ingredients for five minutes. You can add jaggery to sweeten the drink. Strain it and consume
  3. Drink golden milk to heal internal injuries. The antioxidants present in turmeric help to fight cell damage and protect your body from oxidative stress. For getting the benefits of this holy grail, you have to boil one cup of milk with a teaspoon of turmeric powder for about 5 to 7 minutes. Strain the mixture and enjoy.

 

