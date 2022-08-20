This miraculous ingredient present in turmeric can be the answer to most health problems

Photo credit: Zee media bureau

Most Indian spices are full of antimicrobial properties. Turmeric is one spice which has antiseptic and antiviral properties too. Many of us have heard about the holy grail ‘haldi wala doodh’ from our grandmothers.

The health benefits of turmeric have remained an essential part of discussions in traditional Indian families.

An ingredient present in turmeric seems to be a miraculous boon for your health. The ingredient, named curcumin is known to have many healing properties. It is considered useful in preventing and controlling a range of common disorders.

As per a recent study by Nutrition Today, this magical ingredient can help to lower the risks of Arthritis, cardiovascular and Type-2 diseases.

Let us tell you about some ways to get health benefits of this exceptional ingredient in turmeric.