While medications offer quick relief, a natural remedy found in every kitchen can effectively ease these problems.

Almost everyone suffers from bloating, acidity, and indigestion due to their hectic lifestyle or unhealthy eating habits. These common digestive issues can cause discomfort and disrupt daily activities. While medications offer quick relief, a natural remedy found in every kitchen can effectively ease these problems. The magic ingredient? Fennel seeds (saunf).

Fennel seeds have been used in Ayurvedic and traditional medicine for centuries. They contain essential oils like anethole, fenchone, and estragole, which help relax the digestive tract muscles and reduce discomfort.

How Fennel Seeds Reduce Bloating

Bloating happens when excess gas gets trapped in the stomach, leading to heaviness and discomfort. Fennel seeds have carminative properties that help expel gas from the digestive system. Chewing a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals or drinking fennel tea can ease bloating effectively.

Fennel seeds for acidity relief

Acid reflux and heartburn occur when stomach acid moves back into the oesophagus. Fennel seeds have alkaline properties that neutralise stomach acid, providing relief from acidity. Drinking fennel seed water (soaking a teaspoon of seeds in warm water for 30 minutes) can soothe acid reflux symptoms.

How they improve digestion

Fennel seeds stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, helping break down food efficiently. This prevents indigestion and promotes smoother digestion. Eating a few fennel seeds after meals aids digestion and prevents discomfort.

How to use fennel seeds for digestion

Chew raw fennel seeds after meals for quick relief.

Make fennel tea by boiling a teaspoon of seeds in water for 5 minutes.

Infuse fennel water by soaking seeds overnight and drinking it in the morning.

Add ground fennel to curries or salads for extra benefits.

Also read: HKU5-CoV-2: Covid-like bat virus found at China's Wuhan lab; know symptoms, precaution