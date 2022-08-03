Heart attack sign and symptoms

Heart attacks kill lakhs of people across the world. Many of these people don't even get a chance to get treatment for the dreaded condition. However, almost all heart attacks show signs in advance. Timely treatment of heart conditions can save lives.

The most common symptoms of heart attacks are pain and pressure around the chest area. During a heart attack, patients can experience uneasiness or pain in the left part of the chest. They can also experience fatigue, dizziness and unconsciousness. One can also experience intense perspiration.

Women may have different symptoms than men. This includes shortness of breath, nausea, and pain in the jaw or back.

There is also a symptom in the ear that can indicate heart attack risk. This symptom is called Frank's sign. It is a crease or line running across the ear lobe. It is often present in people with coronary artery blockage. However, there ain't strong evidence to prove it is linked to heart attacks.

Some studies suggest Frank's sign may also be the sign of brain infraction. This could also be related to tissue damage.

The main cause of a heart attack can be substance abuse, a sedentary lifestyle, eating junk food and lack of inactivity. To prevent heart attacks, people must adopt an active lifestyle and a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This isn't professional medical advice. See a doctor if you think you have symptoms linked to heart attack.