At a time when the youngest are losing strength, a 103-year-old man, named Mike Fremont, is leading a remarkably active life. The man from Ohio, USA, climbs stairs and paddles canoes without losing his breath. But what has inspired people about Mike is that he battled stage 4 cancer and claims to have cured himself with the help of a plant-based diet and his disciplined lifestyle approach.

At 69, doctors suggested immediate surgery to treat his cancer that had spread to his lymphatic system, as he had just three months left to live. However, Mike chose a different path and opted for a natural treatment.

“I contracted a cancer which the Cleveland Clinic said would kill me in 3 months unless operated upon. I said no; I was going on a diet! The tumour had metastasised into my lymphatic system and would have required efforts to treat the metastases with radiation and/or chemotherapy (with questionable results in those earlier days). In 2 and a quarter years, the tumour began to bleed; I was operated upon,” Mike said in an interview.

Mike adopted a plant-based macrobiotic diet inspired by The Cancer Prevention Diet by Michio Kushi. Over two years, not only did he get rid of the cancer, but his arthritis also disappeared.

“The surgeon looked for metastasis in 35 places and found zero. In other words, my Macrobiotic Diet, becoming a Vegan Diet, becoming a whole-Foods Plant-Based Diet, killed the metastases! “ he added.

Mike Fremont diet

Ever since he got rid of the cancer, he has been following only a plant-based diet, which includes organic food grown on his own farm - brown rice, steamed vegetables like kale, carrots, cabbage, seaweed, and beans.

Mike completely avoids meat, dairy, processed sugar, oil, and packaged food. His meals are kept natural -- boiled, steamed, or fermented.

Today, despite being 103, Mike hasn't slowed down; he still runs, climbs, does strength training and more. This 103-year-old man from the United States also holds world records in marathons.

Mike never compromises on his sleep; he takes at least 8-9 hours of sleep daily and avoids screens or an alarm before bed. He believes that uninterrupted sleep helps reduce inflammation and supports cognitive function.

Can a healthy diet heal cancer?

According to the World Cancer Research Fund, plant-based diets can play a major role in cancer prevention and strengthening overall immunity.

