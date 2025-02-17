Dr. Shyam’s Ayurveda is dedicated to promoting balanced living and natural wellness through traditional Ayurvedic practices. Located in Dubai, the clinic offers a range of holistic therapies and wellness programs that have helped establish its reputation as a leader in natural healing.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 15, 2025: Dr. Shyam's Ayurveda, a pioneer in Ayurvedic wellness, is at the forefront of the wellness revolution by offering authentic Ayurvedic treatment in Dubai. With a deep commitment to natural healing rooted in traditional Ayurveda, the Ayurveda clinic in Dubai is drawing attention to its holistic approach and time tested therapies that meet modern health concerns.

"Our goal has always been to bring the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda to modern lifestyles," said Dr. Shyam, founder and lead Ayurveda doctor at Dr. Shyam's Ayurveda. "As an advocate of Suddha Chikitsa, I believe that healing goes beyond just having no side effects. It's about creating positive change. When we treat a disease, the treatment should not cause any new ailments or discomfort. Instead, it should help improve overall well-being, bringing balance to the body and mind".

Functioning across six locations spreading across Dubai and Ajman, the clinics provide a range of customised treatments including herbal formulations, diet and lifestyle modifications, Panchakarma therapies to address chronic ailments and everyday imbalances. Personalised consultation under MOH/DHA licensed physicians and therapies performed by expert therapists from Kerala, ensure that each patient is receiving the finest Ayurvedic treatment in Dubai.

Back to Roots Ayurveda Abu Dhabi

The latest initiative by Dr. Shyam Back to Roots Ayurveda aims at bringing authentic Ayurvedic treatment and wellness into the United Arab Emirates. Rooted in the traditional holistic science, Back to Roots Ayurveda Abu Dhabi offers pure Ayurvedic therapies as prescribed by ancient texts in a serene setting that ensures both privacy and comfort. The dedicated team of vaidyas are committed to healing and employ time-tested practices to promote natural health and wellbeing. By personalizing treatments and herbal formulations to meet each individual’s unique needs, Back to Roots has quickly become a preferred Ayurvedic clinic in Abu Dhabi.

Back to Roots Ayurveda Kerala

Nestled in the tranquil atmosphere of Chalakudy, Kerala Back to Roots Ayurveda Kerala emerged from the vision of Dr. Shyam to bring authentic Ayurvedic treatment for holistic wellness. The Ayurveda Clinic focuses on addressing the root cause of disease while providing symptomatic relief, reflecting Dr. Shyam’s deep understanding of Kerala Ayurveda and decades of dedicated practice. In this environment, “holistic” is more than a catchphrase—it signifies a journey back in time to a simpler, slower-paced lifestyle that seamlessly blends the rustic luxuries of village living with modern comforts devoid of distractions.

People worldwide are increasingly turning to alternative treatments including Ayurveda that resonate with their lifestyle. Dr. Shyam’s Ayurveda meets this demand by providing treatments designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit. This comprehensive approach has positioned the clinic as a leader among Ayurveda clinics in Dubai, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the community’s journey toward improved wellness.

About Shyam’s Ayurveda

