The Kidney Project successfully tests a prototype bioartificial kidney

The Kidney Project is a research project in the US with a goal to create a small, surgically implanted, and free-standing bioartificial kidney to treat kidney failure.

The Kidney Project brings together scientists, engineers, and clinicians to create a surgically implantable bioartificial kidney.

The bioartificial kidney will give kidney failure patients new hope beyond the short-term solution of renal dialysis and the longer-term, but impermanent, solution of a living kidney transplant for which donor organs are limited.

Subsequently, the bioartificial kidney is expected to save national health care dollars.

The Kidney Project team strives to give kidney patients the health, mobility, and quality of life they need to move beyond the burdens of dialysis and organ shortage.

In the last few years, The Kidney Project successfully tested the hemofilter, which removes waste products and toxins from blood, and the bioreactor, which replicates other kidney functions, like the balance of electrolytes in blood, in separate experiments.