Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with two types of cancer: Know early symptoms of breast cancer

The great tennis player Martina Navratilova has come under the grip of cancer. Earlier in 2010, Martina Navratilova was a victim of cancer, but almost 12 years later, cancer has once again engulfed the great tennis player. However, this time Martina Navratilova has got a double blow. Martina Navratilova is suffering from breast and throat cancer.

Earlier in 2010, Martina Navratilova had cancer. However, at that time this great player had defeated cancer in just 6 months. But this time breast and throat cancer has been detected. On this, he said that both cancers can be cured. She is expecting a positive result. At the same time, he said that this double blow is serious, but can be cured. This is going to cause difficulties for a while, but I will fight it.

What is breast cancer?

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. If its treatment is not done at the right time, death can also happen. Breast cancer is the growth of malignant cancer cells in one or both breasts. This is very dangerous. Breast cancer occurs when the cells present in the breast start growing uncontrollably. Most breast cancers develop in the cells lining the ducts or lobules of the glandular tissue of the breast. There are four stages of breast cancer. If its symptoms are caught in the first stage, then the chances of complete recovery increase significantly. Stages 3 and 4 prove to be quite risky and fatal.

Breast cancer symptoms

According to a report published on CDC.gov, apart from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women. A mammogram is the best way to detect breast cancer early. If the symptoms of breast cancer are recognized in the initial stage, then it becomes easy to treat. Symptoms of breast cancer can be seen in this way-