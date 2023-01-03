Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with two types of cancer: Know early symptoms of breast cancer

Martina Navratilova was a victim of cancer, but almost 12 years later, cancer has once again engulfed the great tennis player.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with two types of cancer: Know early symptoms of breast cancer
Representational image

The great tennis player Martina Navratilova has come under the grip of cancer. Earlier in 2010, Martina Navratilova was a victim of cancer, but almost 12 years later, cancer has once again engulfed the great tennis player. However, this time Martina Navratilova has got a double blow. Martina Navratilova is suffering from breast and throat cancer.

Also read: How simpler, faster breast cancer treatment approaches can help treat more patients, enhance experience

Earlier in 2010, Martina Navratilova had cancer. However, at that time this great player had defeated cancer in just 6 months. But this time breast and throat cancer has been detected. On this, he said that both cancers can be cured. She is expecting a positive result. At the same time, he said that this double blow is serious, but can be cured. This is going to cause difficulties for a while, but I will fight it.

What is breast cancer?

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. If its treatment is not done at the right time, death can also happen. Breast cancer is the growth of malignant cancer cells in one or both breasts. This is very dangerous. Breast cancer occurs when the cells present in the breast start growing uncontrollably. Most breast cancers develop in the cells lining the ducts or lobules of the glandular tissue of the breast. There are four stages of breast cancer. If its symptoms are caught in the first stage, then the chances of complete recovery increase significantly. Stages 3 and 4 prove to be quite risky and fatal.

Breast cancer symptoms

According to a report published on CDC.gov, apart from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women. A mammogram is the best way to detect breast cancer early. If the symptoms of breast cancer are recognized in the initial stage, then it becomes easy to treat. Symptoms of breast cancer can be seen in this way-

  • Any change in the shape of the breast.
  • Pain in any part of the breast.
  • Liquid discharge other than milk from the nipple.
  • Formation of a new lump in the breast or underarm.
  • Change in nipple shape, pain or redness.
  • Pain, swelling, tightness in the breasts.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram
Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's beautifully designed nursery
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swami passes away at 81 after prolonged illness
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.