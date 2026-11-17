Eight people were killed and 26 injured after a Haridwar-Chamoli bus fell nearly 100 metres into a ravine near Gular in Tehri Garhwal, with a survivor claiming passengers had repeatedly asked the driver to slow down.

The survivor, identified as Pankaj, said he had also asked the driver to reduce the speed. (ANI Photo)

An injured passenger who survived the bus accident near Gular Bazar in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district has alleged that the driver was travelling at high speed despite repeated requests from passengers to slow down.

The survivor, identified as Pankaj, said he had also asked the driver to reduce the speed. However, he was asleep shortly before the accident and did not know exactly what happened when the bus plunged into the gorge.

"The driver was driving at a high speed. I had even asked the driver to slow down. I took a nap, and then I don't know what happened... The passengers asked him to slow down twice or thrice, but he was driving at full speed..." Pankaj said.

ऋषिकेश-बदरीनाथ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग के गूलर, रुद्रप्रयाग जनपद के ऊखीमठ क्षेत्र तथा टिहरी जनपद की दोगी पट्टी के बांसकाटल में हुई सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में यात्रियों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। इन दुर्घटनाओं में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले सभी परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों की आत्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस असीम दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। दुर्घटनाओं में घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूं। संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया है कि घायलों को समुचित उपचार उपलब्ध कराया जाए तथा प्रभावितों की हरसंभव सहायता सुनिश्चित की जाए। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 17, 2026

Bus fell nearly 100 metres into ravine

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the bus was travelling from Haridwar to Chamoli when the driver lost control at around 4.30 am on Tuesday.

The vehicle plunged nearly 100 metres into a ravine near Gular Bridge, close to Gular market. Around 30 to 35 people were on board at the time.

Eight passengers died in the accident, while 26 injured people were rescued from the spot.

SDRF teams carry out rescue operation

An SDRF team from the Byasi post, led by Sub-Inspector Savar Singh, reached the accident site and began rescue work after receiving information about the incident.

Additional teams from Dhalwala and the SDRF headquarters were also sent to the location on the directions of Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi.

The rescue operation was carried out with the help of local police, district officials, residents and other agencies. SDRF personnel rescued 26 injured passengers and carried them on stretchers across difficult terrain to the road.

The injured were then taken to hospitals in ambulances. The bodies of the eight deceased passengers were also recovered and brought to the road before being sent to the hospital.

The SDRF said teams thoroughly searched the accident site and nearby areas before concluding the operation.

AIIMS Rishikesh treats injured passengers

Several injured passengers were taken to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment. The hospital's public relations officer, Shiloy, said around 22 patients had reached the facility, with more expected.

"We have received around 22 patients; one of them is blood dead and the rest are being treated. We have information that more patients are coming. The trauma team is working here and the rest of the departments are getting involved," Shiloy said.

AIIMS Nodal Officer Dr Madhur Uniyal said the hospital began receiving patients at around 6.30 am after being alerted by the district administration. He said six patients were in critical condition following the initial assessment.

However, the figures in the two hospital updates differed. Dr Uniyal's statement referred to 22 patients, two brought dead and five additional people who had just arrived and were also reported as brought dead. He later said 22 patients had been received, including two dead and 20 injured.

District officials visit hospital

Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey visited AIIMS Rishikesh to check on the injured passengers. They also spoke to doctors and sought updates on the patients' health and treatment.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expresses grief

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the deaths in several road accidents across the state, including the crash near Gular.

In a post on X, he also referred to accidents in the Ukhimath area of Rudraprayag district and Banskatal in Tehri district's Dogi Patti area.

"It is deeply saddening to learn of the casualties among passengers in road accidents on the Rishikesh–Badrinath National Highway in Gular, the Ukhimath area of Rudraprayag district, and Banskatal in the Dogi Patti area of Tehri district. I express my deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in these accidents."

He added, "I have directed the concerned officials to ensure that the injured receive proper medical treatment and that all possible assistance is provided to those affected."