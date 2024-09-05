Tattoos and Cancer Risk: New study raises concerns, experts remain sceptical

When compared to a control group of individuals without lymphoma history, researchers discovered that those with at least one tattoo had a 21 percent higher likelihood of developing the cancer.

Recent studies have suggested a possible connection between tattoos and cancer. However, some experts disagree with the authors' claims, stating that they are exaggerated.

A recent research study, published in the journal eClinicalMedicine, looked at nearly 12,000 individuals in Sweden. The study focused on people aged 20 to 60 who were diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer, between 2007 and 2017, as reported by Futurism.com, a New York-based media outlet.

The research shows a connection, but not a definite cause-and-effect relationship. However, a 21 percent increase in risk is significant, especially for a type of cancer that is relatively uncommon.

Furthermore, the study found that the number or size of tattoos did not impact the risk. Individuals with just one tattoo, regardless of its size, were at similar risk as those with multiple tattoos.

We do not yet understand the exact reason why tattoos may be linked to cancer. One theory is that getting a tattoo could trigger a low-grade inflammation in the body,irrespective of size ,potentially increasing the risk of cancer. This insight comes from co-author Christel Nielsen, an associate professor at Lund University's Division of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, as reported by Futurism.com. The situation is more complex than we had previously thought.

However, many experts doubt that there is any connection between tattoos and cancer.

Timothy Rebbeck, an epidemiologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, told CNN that if he were the editor of the paper, he would have concluded that there is no strong evidence of an association between tattoos and cancer. Rebbeck referred to the findings as "overstated."

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that occurs when white blood cells in the lymph system, which is important for fighting infections, start multiplying out of control.The challenge in establishing a connection, or even just a relationship, between tattoos and cancer is that scientists are uncertain about the exact cause of cancer.

Rebbeck states that the primary risk factors for lymphoma are not associated with getting tattoos.

Lymphoma: When the Body's Defense Turns Against Itself

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's immune system. It occurs when cells in the lymph nodes or other lymphoid tissues grow abnormally and can spread to other parts of the body.

The lymphatic system is a network of vessels and organs that help maintain fluid balance, fight infections, and remove waste from the body.

Lymph nodes and other lymphoid tissues are structures in the body where immune cells are produced and matured to help defend against infections and diseases.Lymph nodes and other lymphoid tissues are present throughout the body, clustered in areas like the neck, armpits, groin, chest, and abdomen.

Because the study was limited in scope, it is also uncertain whether there are other lifestyle factors that could be influencing the increase in lymphoma cases among those with tattoos.While the study accounted for common cancer risk factors such as smoking and age, there may be additional factors influencing the findings that were not considered.

This doesn't mean that getting a tattoo is completely safe. Any procedure that involves drawing blood carries health and hygiene risks, and there are concerns that certain types of tattoo ink may contain potential cancer-causing substances.In general, getting a tattoo is considered safe. As long as you have confidence in your tattoo artist, you should be fine.

Erwin Grussie, a hematologist and oncologist at Providence St. Joseph's Medical Center, told ACB7 that individuals with tattoos should not panic."I don't believe that having a tattoo will lead to developing lymphoma. We should wait for additional data."



(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are of the author only.

