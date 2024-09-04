Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rahul Gandhi meets Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia ahead of Haryana Assembly elections

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

Swine flu: What is H1N1 infection? Symptoms, protective measures to stay safe from influenza virus

Viral video: Woman intentionally sets two wildfires on farmland and..., the reason will SHOCK you!

Who is Bishal Phukan, 22-year-old who duped people in Rs 2200-crore stock market scam

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Viral video: Woman intentionally sets two wildfires on farmland and..., the reason will SHOCK you!

Viral video: Woman intentionally sets two wildfires on farmland and..., the reason will SHOCK you!

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Meet actress who got into trouble after shooting for men's undergarment, worked with Salman Khan, quit acting due to..

Meet actress who got into trouble after shooting for men's undergarment, worked with Salman Khan, quit acting due to..

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

HomeHealth

Health

Swine flu: What is H1N1 infection? Symptoms, protective measures to stay safe from influenza virus

Swine flu, caused by the H1N1 influenza virus, is a type of influenza that affects the respiratory system.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Swine flu: What is H1N1 infection? Symptoms, protective measures to stay safe from influenza virus
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As swine flu cases continue to rise in Chhattisgarh, with recent reports indicating a death toll of four in Durg, local authorities are stepping up their response to manage the outbreak. Durg has seen a significant increase in swine flu cases, prompting urgent measures to contain the virus. The situation underscores the importance of understanding the H1N1 influenza virus, recognizing its symptoms, and following preventive measures to protect oneself and the community.

What causes H1N1 Infection?

Swine flu, caused by the H1N1 influenza virus, is a type of influenza that affects the respiratory system. Originally identified in pigs, this virus can spread to humans, leading to flu-like symptoms. H1N1 is a subtype of the influenza A virus and is known for its rapid transmission and ability to cause widespread illness.

Symptoms of Swine Flu

The symptoms of swine flu can resemble those of seasonal flu but may also present with some distinct features. Common symptoms include:

  • Fever: Often accompanied by chills and body aches.
  • Persistent Cough: A dry or productive cough that can be severe.
  • Runny or Congested Nose: Nasal symptoms similar to those of a common cold.
  • Gastrointestinal Issues: Diarrhea and vomiting, which are less common in seasonal flu.
  • General Flu Symptoms: Fatigue, muscle aches, and headaches.

Protective Measures

To reduce the risk of H1N1 infection, follow these steps:

Get the flu vaccine, as it helps protect against H1N1. Practice good hygiene by washing your hands often and using hand sanitizer. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and dispose of tissues properly. Avoid close contact with sick people and crowded places if you’re unwell. Stay healthy by eating well, exercising, and sleeping enough. If you have severe flu symptoms, see a doctor right away.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal assembly unanimously passes anti-rape bill, CM Mamata Banerjee terms it 'historic'

West Bengal assembly unanimously passes anti-rape bill, CM Mamata Banerjee terms it 'historic'

Who is Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain's fiancee? Left job at Deloitte to run wellness retreat, is his ex Tara Sutaria's...

Who is Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain's fiancee? Left job at Deloitte to run wellness retreat, is his ex Tara Sutaria's...

This TV star once ate food from dustbin, lived in poverty, one show changed her life; now earns Rs 12 lakh per episode

This TV star once ate food from dustbin, lived in poverty, one show changed her life; now earns Rs 12 lakh per episode

Big move by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance aims to double business in 3-4 years with...

Big move by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance aims to double business in 3-4 years with...

Actress who once opened doors for Deepika, Ranveer; now star of two franchises worth Rs 4000 crore, has earned...

Actress who once opened doors for Deepika, Ranveer; now star of two franchises worth Rs 4000 crore, has earned...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

Six side-effects of momos you should know

Six side-effects of momos you should know

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement