Swine flu: What is H1N1 infection? Symptoms, protective measures to stay safe from influenza virus

As swine flu cases continue to rise in Chhattisgarh, with recent reports indicating a death toll of four in Durg, local authorities are stepping up their response to manage the outbreak. Durg has seen a significant increase in swine flu cases, prompting urgent measures to contain the virus. The situation underscores the importance of understanding the H1N1 influenza virus, recognizing its symptoms, and following preventive measures to protect oneself and the community.

What causes H1N1 Infection?

Swine flu, caused by the H1N1 influenza virus, is a type of influenza that affects the respiratory system. Originally identified in pigs, this virus can spread to humans, leading to flu-like symptoms. H1N1 is a subtype of the influenza A virus and is known for its rapid transmission and ability to cause widespread illness.

Symptoms of Swine Flu

The symptoms of swine flu can resemble those of seasonal flu but may also present with some distinct features. Common symptoms include:

Fever: Often accompanied by chills and body aches.

Persistent Cough: A dry or productive cough that can be severe.

Runny or Congested Nose: Nasal symptoms similar to those of a common cold.

Gastrointestinal Issues: Diarrhea and vomiting, which are less common in seasonal flu.

General Flu Symptoms: Fatigue, muscle aches, and headaches.

Protective Measures

To reduce the risk of H1N1 infection, follow these steps:

Get the flu vaccine, as it helps protect against H1N1. Practice good hygiene by washing your hands often and using hand sanitizer. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and dispose of tissues properly. Avoid close contact with sick people and crowded places if you’re unwell. Stay healthy by eating well, exercising, and sleeping enough. If you have severe flu symptoms, see a doctor right away.