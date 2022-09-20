Swine flu: As cases of viral infection rise, know what doctor's advisory says

In response to the city's rising swine flu (H1N1) infections, civil surgeon Dr. Hintinder Kaur issued an advisory recommending citizens adopt preventive measures, such as distancing, maintaining good hygiene, and protecting their faces when in public places, HT reported.

On Monday, as many as six instances of swine flu were detected in the Ludhiana, bringing the district's overall infection count to 131. Ten individuals in all were checked into local hospitals. The overall number of reported potential cases increased to 234 as well. In the district, the infection has claimed the lives of seven people. H1N1, or swine flu, is a kind of influenza type A group of viruses.

The cells lining your nose, throat, and lungs become infected with influenza viruses. By breathing in infected droplets or touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with a live virus that has been exposed to a contaminated surface, the virus enters your body.

Symptoms of swine flu

The patient starts to experience a dry cough, fever, headache, and sore throat, which mimic the typical flu symptoms. As a result, the symptoms could worsen and lead to shortness of breath. Speaking of the symptoms, Kaur noted that H1N1 mimics common flu symptoms including fever, sore throat, chills, diarrhoea, and vomiting and in some cases, may necessitate hospitalisation.

She continued by noting that all government hospitals offered free swine flu tests and medications.

Covid-19 situation

Only one person in the district tested positive for the virus on Monday as COVID cases continued to decline. There are 34 active cases at the moment, 32 of which have patients in home isolation. A patient is admitted to a government health centre while another patient is receiving treatment at a private clinic.

1,13,513 COVID infections have been reported in Ludhiana thus far. 1,10,463 of these patients have totally recovered, while 3,016 others have passed away from the infection.