Swine flu cases in India have registered a sharp rise with government issuing warning alerts and asking the public to take precautions. According to the data, cases of swine flu in India have increased to over twenty thousand and total 347 deaths have been registered as of December 2024. Delhi has recorded the highest number of cases at 3,141 among states with the highest swine flu outbreak.

Amid the rising cases, let us know what swine flu is, its symptoms and treatments.

What is swine flu

Swine flu, a subtype of influenza A, rose to global prominence during the 2009 pandemic. Belonging to the Orthomyxoviridae family, this virus is notorious for its swift mutations and capacity for genetic reassortment. According to experts, it starts with transmitting from pigs to humans, however, new strains of the infection can now be spread from humans to humans. The H1N1 flu has become a seasonal flu in today’s time with changes in the number of cases each year.

Symptoms of swine flu

H1N1 flu symptoms very much look like those of seasonal influenza, which can appear between 1-4 days of contracting the infection. In the case of mild swine flu, symptoms can be cured within 7-10 days, but cases of high infection can result in pneumonia, respiratory failure, or multi-organ damage.

Common symptoms of H1N1 are high fever, continuous dry cough and sore throat, pains in muscles and joints, runny nose, severe headaches, shivering and high-level fatigue, and vomiting or diarrhea, the latter ones are more frequent in children. As per senior doctors, symptoms in cases of severe infection include, breathing difficulty, pain in chest area, dehydration, lips turning blue, dizziness or seizures.

Treatment of Swine Flu

According to experts, when a case of swine flu occurs, patients should be given utmost care. Rest and hydration are needed to boost immunity. Fever must be managed by using acetaminophen or NSAIDs and light, consumption of nutritious meals is required that aids in recovery.

In severe cases of swine flu, antiviral drugs like Tamiflu and Relenza can help reduce viral replication if taken within 48 hours of symptoms appearing. Patients with respiratory issues may need oxygen therapy or hospitalization. To prevent swine flu, strategies include annual flu vaccination, practicing good hygiene, environmental controls, immunity-boosting, social distancing, and wearing masks.

Small steps like regular hand washing, ventilation, and using disinfectant in areas where you live at regular intervals also contribute in a significant way to prevention.

A diet rich in vitamin C, zinc, and probiotics can bolster the immune system, while avoiding crowded areas and wearing high-filtration masks in high-risk zones can also help. By taking proactive steps, seeking early treatment, and staying informed, we can reduce the impact of H1N1 and protect public health.