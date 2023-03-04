Sushmita Sen reveals she had 95% blockage in artery, 5 lifestyle changes to prevent clogged arteries

Sushmita Sen reveals she had 95% blockage in artery, 5 foods that may help prevent clogged arteries

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen had recently suffered a heart attack. Her fans were quite shocked as soon as this news came to the fore. Although the actress is completely fine now. Meanwhile, Sushmita came live on Instagram and gave everyone a health update.

She told the fans that he has benefited from working out as he had a 95% blockage in her heart. But due to gym, workout and healthy lifestyle, she has recovered. The actress says that nowadays many young people are having heart attacks. I want to tell all of them to take care of themselves and keep monitoring themselves.

Here's how you can prevent clogged arteries

1. Control your food intake:

Don't fill your plate completely with food. Use smaller plates to serve food. Keep foods made of non-starchy vegetables like cabbage, cucumber, brinjal, carrot, tomato etc. on the plate. Also, fill about 1/4 of your plate with protein-rich foods. Add a very small portion of rice, and other starchy vegetables like potatoes, peas, etc.

2. Choose Your Fats Wisely:

Replace your cooking oil with olive oil, coconut oil or ghee. Choose sources rich in MUFA (monounsaturated fat) and PUFA (polyunsaturated fat) such as nuts, seeds, marine fish etc. Avoid butter, salad dressings, desserts etc. as they are rich in cholesterol and trans fats. These foods can increase your blood cholesterol, which is harmful to your heart.

3. Include Varieties of Protein:

Chicken, eggs, beef, fish, tofu, peas, lentils, etc. are good sources of heart-healthy protein. Fish, in particular, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and have been linked to a reduced risk of many heart problems. Try to include them in every meal.

4. Include Complex Carbs:

A variety of fruits and vegetables are good sources of fiber, along with whole grains such as oats, brown rice, and quinoa. These keep you full for longer and help maintain normal blood sugar levels. Avoid sugary foods and beverages, which can cause your blood sugar levels to spike immediately.

5. Reduce Salt Intake:

Consuming too much salt is bad for your blood pressure. Avoid adding salt to your diet, as well as salt-rich pickles and fried foods. Instead, use a variety of spices and herbs to make your food tasty and interesting.