What is Addison disease, condition that Sushmita was dignosed with years before heart attack?

A well-known personality of the Hindi film industry and a loved actor, Sushmita Sen recently suffered a heart attack. She had to get an angioplasty done. Not only her acting, but the former Miss Universe is also highly looked up to for her fitness and healthy lifestyle. Sushmita Sen's profile is filled with exercise videos.

Although, there has been a time she went through turmoil regarding her health. In 2014, Sushmita Sen was diagnosed with Addison's disease. As a result, the Aarya actor became heavily dependent on steroids, Sen revealed on main interviews.

What is Addison's disease?

Addison's disease is also known as adrenal insufficiency. It occurs when the body does not make enough of the hormones-- cortisol and aldosterone. Cortisol is a hormone that is responsible for your body's reaction to stress. This hormone also helps to maintain your blood pressure, heart function, immune system and blood glucose levels.

Aldosterone is a hormone that affects the balance of sodium (salt) and potassium in your blood. This controls the amount of fluid your kidneys remove as urine (pee), which affects blood volume and blood pressure. Commonly found in people of age group 30 to 50, addison's disease can happen to people of all age groups.

Addison's disease: Symptoms