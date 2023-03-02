Search icon
What is Addison disease, condition that Sushmita was dignosed with years before heart attack?

Sushmita Sen was diagnosed with a rare and chronic disease called the Addison's disease in 2014 and has been dependent on steroids ever since.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

Sushmita Sen was diagnosed with Addison's disease | Photo: PTI

A well-known personality of the Hindi film industry and a loved actor, Sushmita Sen recently suffered a heart attack. She had to get an angioplasty done. Not only her acting, but the former Miss Universe is also highly looked up to for her fitness and healthy lifestyle. Sushmita Sen's profile is filled with exercise videos.

Although, there has been a time she went through turmoil regarding her health. In 2014, Sushmita Sen was diagnosed with Addison's disease. As a result, the Aarya actor became heavily dependent on steroids, Sen revealed on main interviews. 

What is Addison's disease?

Addison's disease is also known as adrenal insufficiency. It occurs when the body does not make enough of the hormones-- cortisol and aldosterone. Cortisol is a hormone that is responsible for your body's reaction to stress. This hormone also helps to maintain your blood pressure, heart function, immune system and blood glucose levels. 

Aldosterone is a hormone that affects the balance of sodium (salt) and potassium in your blood. This controls the amount of fluid your kidneys remove as urine (pee), which affects blood volume and blood pressure. Commonly found in people of age group 30 to 50, addison's disease can happen to people of all age groups. 

Addison's disease: Symptoms

  • Steadily worsening fatigue (most common symptom)
  • Patches of dark skin (hyperpigmentation), especially around scars and skin creases and on gums
  • Abdominal pain
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Loss of appetite and unintentional weight loss
  • Muscle pain, muscle spasms and/or joint pain
  • Dehydration
  • Low blood pressure, which can cause lightheadedness or dizziness upon standing
  • Changes in mood and behaviour, such as irritability, depression and poor concentration
  • A craving for salty food
  • Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia).
