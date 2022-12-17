Superfoods for liver: 5 foods that can help you maintain a healthy liver

File photo

The liver is a very significant organ. It performs a number of essential tasks, such as making proteins, cholesterol, and bile, as well as storing vitamins, minerals, and even carbohydrates. It naturally eliminates toxins like drugs, alcohol, and metabolic wastes. If you want to stay healthy, it's essential to maintain a healthy liver.

Beetroot juice: Beetroot juice helps to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation while also boosting the liver's natural detoxifying enzymes. But human studies are required.

Wheatgrass: It contains a lot of chlorophyll, which helps to support healthy liver function by removing toxins.

Grape: Studies on animals and some on humans demonstrate that grapes and grapeseed extract boost antioxidant levels, protect the liver from harm, and reduce inflammation.

Grapefruit: Grapefruit's antioxidants protect the liver by reducing inflammation and enhancing its defence mechanisms. Grapefruit and grapefruit juice haven't been the subject of enough research, though.

Walnuts: Among the best nuts for preventing fatty liver disease are walnuts. This is because they contain more fatty acids and antioxidants. Omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as polyphenol antioxidants, are most abundant in walnuts.