Can squint eyes in kids lead to permanent visual damage? know its causes and symptoms

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:21 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

Strabismus, generally known as squint, is a medical condition where both eyes do not look in the same direction. This problem is commonly found in kids under three years of age. The squint-affected eyes can suffer from processing information properly and this can also lead to total vision loss. While some kids are born with a squint, others develop it later.

When both eyes do not align in the same direction. While one eye looks straight at an object while the other remains off-direction. This slight off-direction sight in one eye is not always obvious, but it might turn the eye to point outwards, inwards, downwards or upwards.

Intermittent squint is commonly seen in newborn babies, and it gradually reduces as the baby grows two to four months of age with proper vision development. 

Squint eye in kids: Causes 

Six muscles around the eyes control movement coordination. Squinting eyes in kids occur when there is an issue in the functioning of the extraocular muscles. Along with this, brain disorders can also cause squinted eyes in children. 

Possible causes of squinting eyes in kids:

  • Damage of the retina in premature babies
  • Abnormal blood vessel build-up near the eyes during childhood. This condition is called hemangioma
  • Rare causes of squinting eyes in kids include measles, developmental delays, and genetic conditions
  • Eye injuries, diabetes, cataracts, and eye tumours can also cause squinted eyes in kids
  • Sometimes squint can also occur due to childhood eye cancer known as retinoblastoma.

Squinting eyes: Treatment 

It is important to recognise the symptoms and causes of squinting eyes in kids as the treatment depends on its causes. 

 

