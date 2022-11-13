Suffering from vision loss? Four best tips to maintain eye health

Photo: Pixabay

While continuously working on laptops and desktops, most people have started having eye problems. The problem of vision defects also starts with ageing. Many times poor lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and continuous gaze on gadgets also weaken the ability to see. Reduced vision, blurred vision, dry eyes, burning sensation in the eyes, watery eyes, pain in the eyes, swelling around the eyes, etc. bother people. Although vision loss is normal with increasing age, if this problem occurs at an early age, then it is not right.

Today, people get mobile in their hands till late at night and as soon as they wake up in the morning. Then sit on the laptop for office work. In such a situation, if the care of the eyes is not done properly, then there will be eye problems. To avoid loss of vision with increasing age, you should start adopting some things from today.

4 ways to keep eyes healthy

It is important to have a healthy diet- To keep the eyes healthy, start taking a healthy diet. Include foods rich in antioxidants like green leafy vegetables and fish. Also eat foods rich in vitamins A and C, especially fatty fish such as salmon. It contains essential omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for the health of the macula. The macula is the part of the eye that is responsible for central vision.

Get plenty of sleep- When you get enough sleep, you will automatically see the difference in the health of your eyes. You will look healthy. Will perform well in the home or office work. Good sleep also keeps the health of the eyes healthy. There will be no problems like eye fatigue, swelling, or dark circles around the eyes. There are many benefits of getting enough sleep at night. This strengthens our immune system.

Sunglasses are essential for eyes

The best way to keep your eyes healthy is by wearing a pair of good-quality sunglasses. This will protect the eyes from the UV rays of the sun. If you live in the sun a lot and get more UV exposure, the chances of getting cataracts may increase. Buy sunglasses that provide 99 to 100 per cent UVA and UVB protection.

Avoid touching eyes frequently

Often some people have the habit of repeatedly touching or rubbing their eyes with their fingers. Even if you touch your eyes, touch them only with clean hands. Many types of germs and bacteria are hidden in the fingers and palms, which can also reach the eyes. This can lead to infection, bacterial conjunctivitis. By adopting these healthy habits for the eyes, you can avoid vision defects or any kind of eye related problem.