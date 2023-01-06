Suffering from ligament tear like cricketer Rishabh pant; know all about the recovery process

Representational image

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had become a victim of a car accident in the past. He is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Pant's ligament was torn in a car accident. Whose surgery will be done? Only after this, he will be able to return to the field. Let us tell you what is ligament present in the knee, how is its surgery done and how long can it takes for recovery.

It bursts due to sudden injury or accident or due to any pressure on the ligament. Actually, there are many tissues inside it which get torn during an accident. Players may have to face this type of injury while playing on the field. The ligament holds the bones of the knee together. It also helps in keeping the knee balance. It becomes difficult to walk when there is a ligament tear.

Due to ligament tear, there is a lot of pain in the leg and due to this movement also becomes very difficult. There is pain and swelling for a long time. Pain management is done for this. Only after this surgery can be done. This is called anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery. In this surgery, the torn ligament is removed and new tissues are planted in its place. These tissues are taken from any part of the body itself. In many cases, doctors use only the tissue around the knee. For this, surgery is also done with special techniques. In this, the patient does not feel any kind of pain. In this, keyhole surgery (arthroscopic) is used, in which the operation is done by making only a small incision.

Recovery process

Doctors tell that after ligament surgery, the patient will need regular knee exercises and physiotherapy. For this, many types of exercises have to be done for the examination, of heels, knees and feet. In this, you can do chair squats, standing terminal exercises and heel slides. Ice has to be applied to the knee. Sometimes a brace is also applied to the knee after surgery. Surgery is done only after removing the brace. It may take six to eight weeks to get up and sit after surgery. During this, special care has to be taken for the diet.

In many cases, even after ACL surgery, there is a risk of knee pain or infection. In such a situation, after surgery, one should be in regular contact with the doctor. The diet and exercise that the doctor has told me should be done. If the surgery goes well and all the exercises are done then it can be fully recovered in three to four months.