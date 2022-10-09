Suffering from dry mouth? Know all about its causes, symptoms and treatment

Photo: Pexels

Saliva, or spit, is made by the salivary glands and is very important for a healthy mouth. It moistens and breaks down food, washes away food particles from the teeth and gums, and helps people with swallowing. In addition, saliva contains minerals such as calcium and phosphate that help keep teeth strong and fight tooth decay.

A dry mouth, also called xerostomia, is the condition of not having enough saliva to keep the mouth wet. Dry mouth can happen to anyone occasionally-for example, when nervous or stressed. However, when a dry mouth persists, it can make chewing, swallowing, and even talking difficult. A dry mouth also increases the risk of tooth decay or fungal infections in the mouth because saliva helps keep harmful germs in check.

A dry mouth is not a normal part of aging. If you think you have a dry mouth, see your dentist or doctor find out why your mouth is dry.

Causes

There are several possible causes of dry mouth:

Side effects of some medicines- Hundreds of medicines can cause the salivary glands to make less saliva. For example, medicines for high blood pressure, depression, and bladder-control issues often cause dry mouth.

Disease- Sjogren's syndrome, HIV/AIDS, and diabetes can all cause dry mouth.

Radiation therapy- The salivary glands can be damaged if they are exposed to radiation during cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy- Drugs used to treat cancer can make saliva thicker, causing the mouth to feel dry. Nerve damage. Injury to the head or neck can damage the nerves that tell salivary glands to make saliva.

Symptoms

Symptoms of dry mouth include:

A sticky, dry feeling in the mouth

Trouble chewing, swallowing, tasting, or speaking

A burning feeling in the mouth

A dry feeling in the throat

Cracked lips

A dry, rough tongue

Mouth sores

An infection in the mouth

Bad breath

Treatment

Depending on the cause of your dry mouth, your healthcare provider can recommend the appropriate treatment. For example, if medication is causing dry mouth, the doctor or dentist may advise changing medications or adjusting the dosages or may prescribe a saliva substitute. There are also self-care steps you can take to help ease dry mouths, such as drinking plenty of water, chewing sugarless gum, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol. Good oral care at home and regular dental check-ups will help keep your mouth healthy.