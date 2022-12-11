Suffering from diabetes? 5 effective ways to keep your blood sugar levels in control

Representational image

Your body works to manage your blood sugar by producing insulin. This is a hormone that allows your cells to use the sugar in the blood. Insulin production is reduced or absent in diabetic patients, there is always a risk of increasing blood sugar. Patients may experience symptoms such as frequent urination, fatigue, increased thirst, blurred vision, and headache due to increased blood sugar.

This is the reason why doctors recommend healthy diet and exercise to diabetic patients so that their blood sugar levels can remain under control. If you do not have time for a healthy diet or exercise, then you can do some simple things daily through which your blood sugar can remain under control. The biggest thing is that you neither need money nor sweat to do these things.

5 effective ways to keep your blood sugar levels in control:

Drink water and stay hydrated- Drinking enough water can help you manage blood sugar levels. Water helps to remove extra sugar from the body through urine. Studies also support this. Drinking enough water daily keeps the body hydrated and can also lower blood sugar.

Reduce stress- Stress can affect your blood sugar level. When stressed, your body secretes hormones called glucagon and cortisol, which increase blood sugar levels. Avoid unnecessary worries and spend time with friends. You can also do yoga and meditation for this.

Have good sleep- Getting enough sleep is essential for overall health, including controlling blood sugar. Lack of sleep and rest can affect blood sugar levels and insulin, increasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This can also increase your appetite and increase weight. Get at least eight hours of sleep daily and stay cool.

Maintain a healthy weight- Being at a healthy weight can help keep blood sugar under control and reduce your risk of developing diabetes. It is not necessary that you sweat in the gym. You can also keep weight under control by running or playing any physical activity or game.

Quit smoking and alcohol- The bad habit of smoking can increase your blood sugar. Apart from this, you may also be at risk of many serious health problems. Similarly, drinking alcohol is also injurious to health. This can affect your internal organs. Now you have to think whether you have to stay healthy or leave it and keep your health right.