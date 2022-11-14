Suffering from anxiety? These 5 foods may help calm your nerves

Photo: Pixabay

In today's busy and hectic times, most people are suffering from anxiety due to work pressure and irregular routine. Our diet also plays an important role in triggering anxiety and depression. It has been revealed in many research that diet and nutrition also have an impact on our mental health.

Today, through this article, we will tell you about some healthy foods, which help in reducing stress.

Herbal Tea- Everyone knows that a cup of hot tea can calm you down instantly. Reports suggest that lavender, chamomile, and mocha teas can help you relax.

Omega 3 fatty acids- Fatty acids are considered beneficial for health. These help in keeping the heart healthy. According to studies, omega-3s help reduce depression, so eating fish like tuna, salmon, mackerel and sardines will help you avoid stress.

Milk- It has always been advised to drink hot milk before sleeping. Because it gives good sleep at night. Warm milk also gives relief to the body. According to studies, calcium-rich milk and other dairy foods help relax muscles and stabilize mood. If you do not like to drink milk, then you can also eat curd and cheese.

Dark Chocolate- Chocolate is very relaxing. That's why eating it can improve your mood. Dark chocolate contains plenty of antioxidants. It can reduce the tension in your body. But consuming it in excess can also cause harm.

Nuts- Nuts strengthen your immune system as they contain vitamins, zinc, and magnesium. B vitamins are said to help reduce stress while magnesium helps build better stress management. According to studies, almonds, pistachios, and walnuts can also help in lowering blood pressure.

Eggs- Eggs are rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants. All these help in stress management. Eggs are rich in choline. It plays an important role in keeping the brain healthy. This helps in saving from stress.

