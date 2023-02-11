Study reveals women are more likely to develop pancreatic cancer than men: Know signs and symptoms

Researchers from Cedars-Sinai Cancer Center found that younger women are more likely than same-age men to develop pancreatic cancer, according to a comprehensive national survey. Gastroenterology, a peer-reviewed journal, released the results.

According to Srinivas Gaddam, MD, associate director of Pancreatic Biliary Research at Cedars-Sinai and senior researcher on the study, "We can tell that the rate of pancreatic cancer among women is rising rapidly, which calls attention to the need for further research in this area."

Understanding these trends and implementing changes now will prevent future inequalities in the treatment of women, according to Gaddam. The pancreas, which is situated directly behind the stomach, produces hormones and enzymes that aid in sugar and food digestion.

The majority of men than women are affected by pancreatic cancer, which has the highest death rate of all major cancers and accounts for 3% of all cancer deaths in the U.S. The National Program of Cancer Registries (NCPR) database, which contains information on pancreatic cancer patients diagnosed between 2001 and 2018, represents roughly 64.5% of the population of the United States.

Researchers discovered that both women and men were experiencing an increase in pancreatic cancer rates. The investigators have proposed that tumour type and location may be a potential explanation. The researchers discovered that the prevalence of pancreatic head adenocarcinoma, a particularly deadly and aggressive type of tumour located at the head of the pancreas, appears to be rising.

Here are some symptoms of pancreatic cancer

Backache

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes)

Light-colored stools

Dark urine

Itchy skin

Recently diagnosed diabetes

Diabetes that is getting harder to manage

Blood clots

Fatigue

(With inputs from ANI)