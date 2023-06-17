Search icon
Study reveals insights on bacteria that causes food poisoning

Researchers found the properties of a type of food poisoning bacteria, paving the way for the development of preventive methods

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

The study was published in Journal, Infection and Immunity.'

Recently, Providencia spp., which has been detected in patients with gastroenteritis and is similar to enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli. O157 and Salmonella spp., have gotten a lot of attention as food poisoning causative agents. Food poisoning can be fatal for children with low immunity because it causes severe symptoms such as diarrhoea and dehydration, so determining the source of infection and pathogenic factors of Providencia spp., as well as developing preventive methods, are critical global issues.

A joint research group led by Professor Shinji Yamasaki, Dr Sharda Prasad Awasthi, a Specially Appointed Lecturer, and graduate student Jayedul Hassan from the Graduate School of Veterinary Science, Osaka Metropolitan University, determined how the pathogenic genes in some Providencia spp. such as Providencia alcalifaciens and Providencia rustigianii are transferred within bacterial cells of the genus Providencia. The group has also elucidated that the pathogenic genes of Providencia rustigianii are also transferred to other bacterial cells belonging to Enterobacteriaceae.

Professor Yamasaki concluded, “This achievement is expected to provide new insights into the identification of infection routes of Providencia spp. and the establishment of preventive methods for food poisoning.”

 

 

