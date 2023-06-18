Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth
topStoriesenglish

Study reveals employees who are obese might have a greater loss of productivity at work

Employees with overweight and obesity may have a higher loss of work productivity as measured by absenteeism, short and long-term disability, and worker's compensation compared to employees with normal weight

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

Study reveals employees who are obese might have a greater loss of productivity at work
Study reveals employees who are obese might have a greater loss of productivity at work

According to an industry-supported study at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society's annual conference in Chicago, Ill, people with obesity may be less productive at work owing to an increased risk of sickness, which would raise expenditures for companies.

Obesity is a significant public health issue affecting approximately 42% of people in the United States. Employees with overweight or obesity are more likely to develop weight-related comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, which all contribute to lower work productivity.

"Employees with overweight and obesity may have a higher loss of work productivity as measured by absenteeism, short and long-term disability, and worker's compensation compared to employees with normal weight," said Clare J. Lee, M.D., of Eli Lilly & Company in Indianapolis, Ind.

Co-author Shraddha Shinde M.B.A, also of Eli Lilly & Company, added that, "Given the substantial burden of overweight and obesity on employee health and function that was demonstrated by this study, employers should focus on building tailored interventions that could be beneficial in improving the health of these individuals."

The researchers evaluated 719,482 employees with and without obesity in the MarketScan databases. They determined the percentage of employees with work loss, the number of hours/days lost from work, and costs associated with productivity loss were higher among people with overweight or obesity. The loss of work productivity was greater with each higher Body Mass Index (BMI) category.

The researchers found costs associated with absenteeism, short and long-term disability, and worker's compensation were $891, $623, $41, and $112 higher per year (respectively) for people with obesity compared to those with normal weight.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, professional chef and producer
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Baraatis Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol dance at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.