Study reveals 1.3 billion people globally will live with diabetes by 2050

A recent global study led by researchers at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has revealed that without appropriate action, the rates of diabetes are expected to increase in every country worldwide over the next three decades. Currently, there are approximately 529 million individuals living with diabetes, but this number is projected to more than double, reaching around 1.3 billion people by 2050.

The study highlights that the majority of these cases are attributed to type 2 diabetes, which is strongly linked to obesity and largely preventable. The rise in diabetes prevalence is not evenly distributed globally, with certain countries and regions experiencing a more significant impact. Projections indicate that by 2050, prevalence rates are expected to reach 16.8% in North Africa and the Middle East, as well as 11.3% in Latin America and the Caribbean. In comparison, the global estimated prevalence is 9.8%, and the current prevalence stands at 6.1%.

“The rapid rate at which diabetes is growing is not only alarming but also challenging for every health system in the world,” said Liane Ong, lead author of the paper, pointing out that the condition is linked to a number of other heart conditions such as heart disease and stroke.

The study identifies two main factors contributing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes: rising rates of obesity and demographic changes. It reveals that diabetes prevalence is higher among older adults. It's important to note that the study did not incorporate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as the relevant data was not yet available at the time of the research.

The study, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was published in The Lancet medical journal as part of a comprehensive series on diabetes. The series underscores the need for more effective strategies to mitigate the impact of diabetes and emphasizes the importance of addressing healthcare inequality. It also highlights the fact that a significant proportion of diabetes patients reside in low- and middle-income countries where access to proper treatment is limited.

