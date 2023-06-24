Study finds plant-based food packages linked to lower BMI in children

Headlines

Parineeti Chopra sings special song for Raghav Chadha, he blows kisses at her in adorable love-filled wedding video

Women's Reservation Bill gets President's Murmu assent, becomes law

Meet 'Sabziwala' who cracked UPSC in 80's, took voluntary retirement as IAS officer after 34 years due to…

Asian Games 2023: Manika Batra scripts history as first Indian to reach table tennis singles quarterfinals

Blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kill at least 54, more than 100 injured

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parineeti Chopra sings special song for Raghav Chadha, he blows kisses at her in adorable love-filled wedding video

Women's Reservation Bill gets President's Murmu assent, becomes law

World Cup 2023: Sourav Ganguly gives a special message to the Indian team before the warm-up matches

Bowlers who never bowled a no-ball in their career

7 life lessons from Michael Gambon's Professor Dumbledore in Harry Potter films

8 Health benefits of keeping fast at least once a week

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

World Cup 2023: Sourav Ganguly gives a special message to the Indian team before the warm-up matches

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Parineeti Chopra sings special song for Raghav Chadha, he blows kisses at her in adorable love-filled wedding video

Parineeti Chopra glows in pink, exudes joy in first pic from haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha

Janhvi Kapoor recalls finding her morphed pics on ‘almost pornographic pages’ as teenager: 'Many insinuated that I...'

HomeHealth

Health

Study finds plant-based food packages linked to lower BMI in children

The findings, published in the journal Preventing Chronic Disease, add to a growing body of evidence that providing plant-based foods could be a useful strategy to prevent childhood obesity in children from food-insecure families.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

According to a new study conducted by researchers at the Mass General Brigham hospital system, taking a "food is medicine" approach could improve nutrition security for families while also lowering children's body mass index (BMI). Researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital investigated whether offering weekly plant-based foods to families requesting food assistance during the pandemic caused weight changes in children.

The team found an association between increasing receipt of food packages and decreased BMI. The findings, published in the journal Preventing Chronic Disease, add to a growing body of evidence that providing plant-based foods could be a useful strategy to prevent childhood obesity in children from food-insecure families.

"It's important to encourage healthy eating habits during childhood to help prevent co-morbidities associated with obesity later in life, but many families to do not have access to expensive healthy foods, such as produce," said senior author Lauren Fiechtner, MD, MPH, Director of the Pediatric Nutrition Center at Mass General for Children and Health and Research Advisor at The Greater Boston Food Bank. "Food pantries like MGH Revere that can provide families with healthy foods are a huge help in making sure that kids have a long, healthy future and have the best cardiovascular and metabolic health possible from a young age."

Food insecurity increased by 55% percent in the United States in 2020, affecting 42% of households with children. This increase was driven by a variety of factors, such as the economic impacts of the pandemic, the closure of schools, and disruption of food supply chains. As food insecurity increased, so did the prevalence of childhood obesity, rising from 19.3% to 22.4% between August 2019 and August 2020.

For families dealing with food insecurity, the challenge is usually one of food quality as much as food quantity.

"Children in families with food insecurity are frequently skipping meals or skipping food for a whole day because their family does not have enough money for food," said Fiechtner. "One way for parents to stretch a tight food budget and make sure their children are at least eating something is to buy the cheapest foods available, which are often not nutritious and contribute to obesity and other health problems."

To help mitigate the impacts of pandemic-related food insecurity on childhood obesity, the MGH Revere Food Pantry provided weekly plant-based food packages to families seeking food assistance. The packages contained fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, and whole grains, and were adjusted to family size to provide enough for three meals per day for each member of the household. Between January 1, 2021, and February 1, 2022, 107 children from 93 families, received weekly food packages, averaging about 27 packages per family for the whole study period.

The food packages were provided by the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Revere Food Pantry, a partnership between MGH and The Greater Boston Food Bank. The MGH Revere Food Pantry has provided healthy food and nutritional education to families in the greater Boston area since it opened its doors in 2020.

"For dozens of families, the MGH Revere Food Pantry was a literal lifeline during the pandemic by providing free weekly packages of healthy food for the entire household," said study co-author Jacob Mirsky, MD, MA, DipABLM, Medical Director of the MGH Revere Food Pantry.

The researchers examined BMI during a baseline period prior to receiving food packages and then during a follow-up period using the Mass General Brigham electronic health record. At the start of the study, 57% of children in the study aged 2-18 years had a BMI at or above the 85th percentile. At follow-up, this number was reduced to 49%. The researchers also saw a decrease in BMI with each additional food family package received and estimated that children in households who received 27 weeks or more of packages may have had a BMI decrease of 1.08 kg/m2 or more.

While the study focused specifically on the pandemic, the research suggests that these findings could carry over into strategies to address broader issues of food insecurity in the future.

"There was an immediate value to providing these food packages to support families during the pandemic, but we also enabled families and children to make healthier food choices, which we know is important to introduce when children are young," said first author Allison Wu, MD MPH, Attending Physician in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition at Boston Children's Hospital. Wu is a research collaborator and former research fellow in the Harvard-Wide Pediatric Health Services Research Program. "This kind of support is not only important for their BMI in childhood, but also in informing how they choose foods and influencing what foods their families are preparing for them to promote overall health."

This research, as well as the MGH Revere food pantry, are part of a larger Mass General Brigham 'food as medicine' strategy. In collaboration with the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, Mass General Brigham committed $8.4 million to promote nutrition equity and security, support food as medicine programs to tackle diet-related diseases, and fund food-related programming at local community-based organizations across Massachusetts.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Parineeti Chopra sings special song for Raghav Chadha, he blows kisses at her in adorable love-filled wedding video

Meet DU grad who cracked UPSC in 3rd attempt, bagged AIR 35

This Bollywood couple has most liked wedding pic, it's not Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky or Alia-Ranbir

Meet Sushant Goel, who left high-paying job in US to become CEO of Indian coffee brand seen as Starbucks' rival

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023 Mubarak: Eid Wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to share with friends and family

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE