Study finds hair straightening chemicals linked with uterine cancer

A study has found the ingredients in hair straightening products may have a connection to uterine cancer. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported that researchers gathered information from 33,497 American women between the ages of 35 and 74 who had previously taken part in a sister study sponsored by the NIH's National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS).

Other hair products, such as hair colours, bleach, highlights, or perms, that the women reported using were not linked to uterine cancer, according to the study.

Also Read: What is Zombie virus that was revived after 50,000 years?) In comparison to women who did not use hair straightening products, frequent users—defined as those who used them more than four times in the previous year—were more than twice as likely to later develop uterine cancer. (

The women were followed for almost 11 years and during that time 378 cases of uterine cancer were diagnosed. "We estimated that 1.64% of women who never used hair straighteners would go on to develop uterine cancer by the age of 70; but for frequent users, that risk goes up to 4.05%," said Alexandra White, PhD, head of the NIEHS Environment and Cancer Epidemiology group and lead author on the new study.

Although the brand and components of the hair treatments the women used were not recorded by the researchers, it was stated in the report that a number of chemicals present in straightening products, including parabens, bisphenol A, metals, and formaldehyde, may be raising the risk of uterine cancer.

Uterine cancer accounts for nearly 3% of all new cancer cases but is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system, with 65,950 estimated new cases in 2022. According to studies, uterine cancer incidence rates have been rising in the US, particularly among Black women.

“Because Black women use hair straightening or relaxer products more frequently and tend to initiate use at earlier ages than other races and ethnicities, these findings may be even more relevant for them,” said Che-Jung Chang, PhD, an author of the new study and a research fellow in the NIEHS Epidemiology Branch.