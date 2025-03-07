Many women describe this experience as feeling like being stabbed in different parts of the body.

Period cramps are a common problem faced by many women and can affect a person's quality of life. Dysmenorrhea is the medical term for moderate to severe pain that occurs during menstruation. It is usually felt in the lower abdomen or pelvis. Its symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, fatigue, diarrhea, and headaches.

Many women describe this experience as feeling like being stabbed in different parts of the body. However, through natural and medicated methods, period cramps can be managed. Recently, Deepsikha Jain, a well-known nutritionist, posted a video on her Instagram addressing this issue. She shared that eating pineapple can help reduce period cramps.

"Did you know that if you have period cramps, eating pineapple can actually help reduce them? Here's why. Period cramps usually occur due to high levels of prostaglandins. Pineapple helps in two ways. First, it is super rich in anti-inflammatory properties, and second, it contains an enzyme called bromelain. Bromelain helps lower prostaglandin levels, thereby reducing contractions and muscle cramps," Jain explained.

Other remedies

Many doctors claim that taking a calcium supplement, using a heating pad on your pelvic area, gently massaging your abdomen, taking a warm bath, practicing mild yoga, exercising, and eating healthy also help with severe cramps.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional before making any dietary or lifestyle changes to manage period cramps or any other health condition.