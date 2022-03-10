Struggling to meet deadlines? Here’s how to do deep work attentively

Social media messages, non-work-related phone calls and distracting surroundings are often the reason why most people are not able to remain attentive at work. While its easy to get diverted, it is equally difficult to remain focused and dedicated. Distractions can deviate us from achieving full potential. Instead, we must follow the practise of deep work.

Know more about deep work

Deep work is a kind of professional activity which necessitates you to work in a state of distraction-free concentration. It encourages your cognitive faculties to go beyond their limits.

Deep-work talent is becoming quite scarce, and people are now realising its value. While practicing deep work, you will be more deliberate than you’ve ever been about sitting for longer work periods. This will help you to focus on high-impact projects.

Using such strategies will enable you to help in the selection of the desired type of deep work. You will be able to create a routine and harness the power of concentrated focus.

While some of us plan to shut off social media completely, many can’t do so due to work related matters. In such cases, you can ban them for a while at least.

Take breaks from the breaks

We often speak to our friends on calls or spend longer hours on social media platform on our break time. If we wish to meet deadlines on time, we must avoid taking a break from such breaks.

Treat your self at the end of the day

Once you’ve completed a particular task that was planned for the day, you can treat yourself. This can be anything from chilling with your friends to watching random TV series.