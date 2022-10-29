Over 85% patients are unaware of stroke symptoms, says survey

Photo: File

Over 85 percent of people who suffered a stroke are not even aware of its symptoms, says a study. A survey was conducted by the Amrita Hospital of a group of 91 patients diagnosed with current and recurrent strokes, it was found that 85.7 per cent of them were unaware of the symptoms. Strokes have been found to be one of the leading causes of death and functional impairment.

"Kerala being a State with a high literacy rate, it is alarming that around 87.5% of the study population is still unaware about stroke symptoms which result in high morbidity and mortality. Even though most of the patients (90 per cent) were taken to the hospital, we found that awareness of stroke symptoms and risk factors was low in both the stroke patients and bystanders," the release quoted Dr Vivek Nambiar, head of the division of stroke medicine and neurology at the hospital, as having said.



The chances of stroke are higher among youngsters in India as compared to western countries. Despite specialised stroke units being set up and thrombolytic therapy, people are still uninformed about strokes and only a few patients seek hospital care in terms of arriving at a time to receive treatment, the release said.

It said widespread awareness of symptoms and the importance of receiving early medical attention within the first few hours after the onset of stroke was necessary to minimise the disability and maximise the quality of life.

"Red alert symptoms which everyone must know for stroke are transient speech difficulty and transient leg and hand weakness which improves completely. Apart from red alert, regular checkups/tests like Doppler test and keep a check on the health of the heart to look for atrial fibrillation, are also recommended by experts," the release said.

It said that as the results from the current survey showed that the general awareness of stroke was minimal among stroke patients and family members, there was an urgent need for enhanced public awareness to improve the treatment and outcome of stroke patients.

(With inputs from PTI)