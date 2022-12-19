Can stress impact fertility? Reason, symptoms, and prevention here

Can stress impact fertility ? Photo: Pixabay

A woman's daily stress levels can decrease the probability of her getting pregnant. For instance, women who had higher amounts of the stress-marking enzyme alpha-amylase in their saliva took 29% longer to become pregnant than those who had lower levels. When you are under stress, the pituitary gland releases two chemicals, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone, to promote ovulation (LH).

A very high or extremely low body weight, a recent significant weight gain or reduction, or excessive physical or mental stress can all interfere with the synthesis of these hormones and impair ovulation. The most typical symptoms are irregular or missing menstruation.

Your body is intelligent; it is aware that stressful times are not ideal for getting pregnant. However, anxious women presumably also engage in less sexual activity. Additionally, they may be more inclined to engage in risky habits like smoking, excessive alcohol use, or caffeine use.

Stress management

Everybody occasionally experiences stress. So it's probable that being stressed out at work for a few weeks or feeling nervous about a significant relocation won't affect your ability to have children. However, if your stress persists for a while or if you're through a significant upheaval, your ovulation may be affected.

One in ten women of reproductive age has difficulties becoming pregnant or carrying it to term. Most of the time, there is a physical cause, such as obstructed fallopian tubes. But as months go by and you don’t get the desired good news, stress might start kicking in.

Prevention

According to studies, taking these steps may be helpful whether you've been trying to conceive for some time or just want to increase your odds.

Exercise for the ideal duration. Stress is reduced and fertility is increased by physical exercise. But keeping things understated is important. In research by Wise, exercising modestly (1–5 hours per week), such as walking, increased the likelihood of conception. However, pregnant women were less inclined to work out intensely.

Be aware of your weight. A drawback of stress is the propensity to overeat in order to feel better. Obesity makes it more difficult to become pregnant or maintain pregnancy. According to certain studies, obese women may experience fertility problems three times as frequently as other women.

Adopt a balanced diet. It's tempting to eat a lot of processed, sugary meals while you're worried. But compared to women who consume a high-fat, excessively processed diet, those who follow a Mediterranean-style diet rich in whole grains, omega-3 fatty acids, seafood, and soy are more likely to become pregnant.

If you or your spouse has a history of known reproductive issues, irregular or painful periods, pelvic inflammatory disease, recurrent miscarriages, cancer treatment, or endometriosis, start testing or treatment immediately away.

(Article by Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune.)