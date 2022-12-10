Search icon
Strep A disease signs, symptoms: Know how this disease is killing children in UK

Infection can spread when people cough or sneeze droplets which contain the bacteria and via skin-to-skin contact.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

British parents are on high alert. At least 15 children have passed away since September as a result of complications from "group A streptococci," or Strep A, a bacterial infection. More than 10 children have already died from Strep A which has recently spread from nations like the US and Britain.

The Strep A bacteria, also known as Group A Streptococcus (GAS), is discovered on the skin or in the throat. In particular circumstances, this bacteria has the potential to be harmful. Typical GAS infection symptoms include a mild sore throat and skin/soft tissue infections like impetigo and cellulitis.

Skin-to-skin contact and droplets from coughing or sneezing that contain the bacteria can both spread an infection. Therefore, practising good hygiene is the best defence against disease.

Strep A: Signs, symptoms

Common symptoms of strep A according to NHS are

flu-like symptoms, such as a high temperature, swollen glands or an aching body
sore throat (strep throat or tonsillitis)
a rash that feels rough, like sandpaper (scarlet fever)
scabs and sores (impetigo)
pain and swelling (cellulitis)
severe muscle aches
nausea and vomiting
Most strep A infections are not serious and can be treated with antibiotics.

