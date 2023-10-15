Spine health: Why spinal problems are increasing and how to prevent them

The rising incidence of spinal problems is largely attributed to our modern lifestyles.

In recent years, spinal problems have been on the rise, affecting people of all ages and backgrounds. Several factors contribute to this increase, including sedentary lifestyles, poor posture, and the modern demands of technology. Fortunately, there are effective ways to prevent spinal issues and maintain a healthy back.

1. Sedentary Lifestyles: With the advent of technology, more people are leading sedentary lives. Long hours spent sitting at desks, in front of computers, or on couches can lead to weakened core muscles and strained spinal discs. To combat this, it's essential to incorporate regular physical activity into your daily routine. Exercises that strengthen the back and core, such as yoga, Pilates, and swimming, can help maintain a healthy spine.

2. Poor Posture: Slouching or hunching over screens for extended periods can wreak havoc on your spine. To prevent this, make a conscious effort to maintain good posture, whether sitting or standing. Ergonomic workstations can also assist in reducing the strain on your back and neck. Set reminders to take short breaks to stretch and reposition throughout the day.

3. Heavy Backpacks and Bags: Carrying heavy bags, backpacks, or purses on one shoulder can lead to uneven weight distribution and strain on the spine. Opt for backpacks with padded straps and distribute the weight evenly across your back. Be mindful of what you carry, and consider lightening the load when possible.

4. Technology and Text Neck: Constantly looking down at smartphones and other devices can lead to a condition known as "text neck," which strains the neck and upper spine. Lift your device to eye level to reduce this strain and take regular breaks from screen time.

5. Obesity: Excess weight can put significant pressure on the spine, leading to various spinal issues, including herniated discs and degenerative diseases. Maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise is crucial for spine health.

6. Smoking: Smoking reduces blood flow to the spinal discs, impairing their ability to receive essential nutrients. This can lead to degeneration and increased risk of back pain. If you smoke, consider quitting to improve your overall health, including your spine.

7. Stress: Chronic stress can cause muscle tension and contribute to back pain. Incorporate stress management techniques like mindfulness, yoga, or meditation into your routine to reduce its impact on your spine.

Also read: Suffering from back pain? Tips to maintain your spinal health