Spine health: Why spinal problems are increasing and how to prevent them

Headlines

BJP MP claims TMC's Mahua Moitra took 'cash and gifts' to ask questions in Parliament

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

Rahmanullah Gurbaz expresses frustration with captain after run out, viral video captures angry boundary rope strike

Nani reacts on asked if he requested director to add kissing scenes with Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna

Jasprit Bumrah explains viral celebration inspired by Marcus Rashford in World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who works in Rs 47,460 crore revenue company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 24,980 crore net worth

BJP MP claims TMC's Mahua Moitra took 'cash and gifts' to ask questions in Parliament

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

 9 Hollywood movies filmed in India 

Navratri 2023: 7 cholesterol-friendly vrat snacks

10 ways to curb sugar cravings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

HomeHealth

Health

Spine health: Why spinal problems are increasing and how to prevent them

The rising incidence of spinal problems is largely attributed to our modern lifestyles.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In recent years, spinal problems have been on the rise, affecting people of all ages and backgrounds. Several factors contribute to this increase, including sedentary lifestyles, poor posture, and the modern demands of technology. Fortunately, there are effective ways to prevent spinal issues and maintain a healthy back.

1. Sedentary Lifestyles: With the advent of technology, more people are leading sedentary lives. Long hours spent sitting at desks, in front of computers, or on couches can lead to weakened core muscles and strained spinal discs. To combat this, it's essential to incorporate regular physical activity into your daily routine. Exercises that strengthen the back and core, such as yoga, Pilates, and swimming, can help maintain a healthy spine.

2. Poor Posture: Slouching or hunching over screens for extended periods can wreak havoc on your spine. To prevent this, make a conscious effort to maintain good posture, whether sitting or standing. Ergonomic workstations can also assist in reducing the strain on your back and neck. Set reminders to take short breaks to stretch and reposition throughout the day.

3. Heavy Backpacks and Bags: Carrying heavy bags, backpacks, or purses on one shoulder can lead to uneven weight distribution and strain on the spine. Opt for backpacks with padded straps and distribute the weight evenly across your back. Be mindful of what you carry, and consider lightening the load when possible.

4. Technology and Text Neck: Constantly looking down at smartphones and other devices can lead to a condition known as "text neck," which strains the neck and upper spine. Lift your device to eye level to reduce this strain and take regular breaks from screen time.

5. Obesity: Excess weight can put significant pressure on the spine, leading to various spinal issues, including herniated discs and degenerative diseases. Maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise is crucial for spine health.

6. Smoking: Smoking reduces blood flow to the spinal discs, impairing their ability to receive essential nutrients. This can lead to degeneration and increased risk of back pain. If you smoke, consider quitting to improve your overall health, including your spine.

7. Stress: Chronic stress can cause muscle tension and contribute to back pain. Incorporate stress management techniques like mindfulness, yoga, or meditation into your routine to reduce its impact on your spine.

Also read: Suffering from back pain? Tips to maintain your spinal health

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

DNA Explainer: When and why was LBW introduced in Cricket?

Watch: Rohit Sharma reveals the tale behind his viral bicep-flexing gesture to umpire Erasmus during IND-PAK game

Former England captain Alastair Cook announces retirement from professional cricket

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Man arrested for cheating ticket seeker of Rs 2.68 lakh, posing as GCA official

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE