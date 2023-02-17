Spain becomes the first country in Europe to pass ‘menstrual leave’ law

Representational image

The Parliament of Spain has taken a big decision for women. Now in Spain, women can take menstruation leave. Women will be granted paid leave during this period. Spain has become the first European country to take such a decision. Spain has now become one of the few countries to give women leave during menstruation.

The law passed in Spain received 154 votes out of 185 votes in the parliament. The government has informed us that this resolution has been approved by the majority. Currently, in some selected countries, women are given leave during menstruation. Countries that offer vacations include Japan, Indonesia and Zambia.

Minister Irene Montero has said that this is a historic decision from the point of view of women's health. Minister Irene Montero has said that this law has given women the right to paid leave during menstruation. Women will have the right to take sick leave during menstruation.

Opposition to UGT labor union

According to the Spanish Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, about one-third of women experience severe pain during menstruation. Meanwhile, some organizations have also opposed the decision to give leave to women during menstruation. The UGT (Unión General de Trabajadores), Spain's largest labor union, has opposed the law. The organization has said that this law can stigmatize women in the workplace.

During menstruation, women have to endure severe pain during those four to five days of the month. Often this pain affects their professional and personal life as well. Spain has decided to give women a period leave because of the pain they experience during their periods.