South Korea incident: What is CPR? How you can save someone's life through CPR?

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation is a medical procedure which save a person's life in emergency situations like cardiac arrest and breathlessness

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

Stampede In South Korea On Festival Night

On Saturday evening, a horrifying incident took place in South Korea's capital. Officials have informed that about 100 people were injured and an unspecified number were feared dead after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the popular nightlife area capital Seoul.

Officials have confirmed that dozens of people were being given CPR on Itaewon streets were a Halloween night party celebration was going on. While many others have been taken to nearby hospitals. 

A video has come out in which many emergency workers and pedestrians were also seen performing CPR on people lying in the streets because of cardiac arrest.

About 9 out of 10 people suffering from cardiac arrest die outside the hospital. It has been said by medical experts that this problem can be reduced through CPR. If a patient is given CPR within the first few minutes of a cardiac arrest, the patient's chances of survival can be doubled or tripled.

What is CPR?

The full form of CPR is Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). This is an emergency medical technique through which a person's life can be saved if his breathing or heart stops. When a person's heart stops beating, he has a cardiac arrest. During cardiac arrest, the heart cannot pump blood to the rest of the body, including the brain and lungs. Without treatment, death can occur within minutes. In CPR, pressure is applied to the patient's chest, which can help improve blood flow.

How to give CPR?

Place both your hands in the center of the patient's chest and push hard on the chest at the rate of 100 to 120 per minute. Allow the chest to return to its normal position after each push. Keep doing this until medical emergency help arrives.

 

 

