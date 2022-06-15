South Delhi man chokes to death on momos; here's how one can eat the delicacy safely

Death due to momos: The man had been drunk when the incident took place (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man in South Delhi died while having dinner at a restaurant. AIIMS said in a report that the doctors performing autopsy found a momo stuck in the man's food pipe.

The momo was detected in the upper part of the victim's food pipe via the Computer Topology scan. It is an extremely rare cause of death. One in 12 lakh people die while choking on food.

The AIIMS report said the man was drunk. He was eating momos when he suddenly collapsed. He couldn't be revived.

The dumpling was 5 cm by 3 cm in size. Doctors said Heimlich maneuver must be performed on a person choking on food. Heimlich maneuver is an emergency procedure in which the aid giver holds the distressed person's tummy from behind and press it forcefully. The maneuver generally throws the food stuck in the wind pipe out.

What should be done to avoid choking on food?

Experts suggest that to avoid choking on food, people must eat small portions of food. They must not eat in a hurry and must chew the food properly before ingesting. Hard food items like fruit and vegetables like carrots should be eaten after being cooked, grated or mashed. The food should always be eaten sitting down.