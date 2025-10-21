Sleeping just 2 hours a night? Here’s how it damages your body and mind

Meet Karthik Narain, picked by Sundar Pichai to lead Google Cloud's arm, he was ex-CTO of...
HEALTH
Sleeping only two hours every night harms brain function, mood and immunity. Consistent sleep habits and a calm bedtime routine are key to better health and energy.
Sleep often feels more like a luxury than a necessity in today’s fast-paced world. Many people end up sacrificing their rest due to work deadlines, parenting duties, or binge-watching their favourite shows. Some even try to 'push through' with just two hours of sleep each night. However, what may seem like a sign of resilience or productivity is, in fact, a silent threat to both physical and mental well-being.
Sleeping only two hours a night might seem like a temporary sacrifice for productivity or survival, but the effects appear almost instantly. The impact of inadequate sleep on the body begins right away — particularly on the brain. Emotional regulation, memory consolidation, and cognitive performance all depend heavily on sufficient rest. When you only get two hours of sleep, your brain struggles to function efficiently.
As a result, your ability to concentrate, process information, and make sound decisions deteriorates. Tasks that once seemed simple may suddenly feel overwhelming, reaction times slow significantly, and attention spans shorten. Sleep deprivation also takes a toll on emotions, making you more irritable and reactive. Even one night of sleeping for just two hours can leave your brain foggy, your body sluggish and uncoordinated, and your immune system weakened.
Sleep is not a sign of weakness or low energy, it is a biological necessity for a healthy, functioning body and mind. By making small but consistent changes to your nightly routine, you can significantly improve both the quality and duration of your rest.