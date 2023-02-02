Skincare ingredients to avoid if you have a sensitive skin

Representational image

Women who have sensitive skin have to be extra careful about their skincare routine. Actually, it is a skin that reacts very quickly to any ingredient and you may have problems ranging from redness to irritation in your skin. In such a situation, the first rule of sensitive skin care is that before buying any product, check its ingredients twice and make sure that it does not contain any ingredients that trigger your sensitive skin.

However, the question now arises as to what ingredients that act as triggers for sensitive skin. Although there can be many such ingredients. For example, sometimes even fragrances can irritate your skin.

So, today in this article, we are telling you about some such ingredients, which can irritate your sensitive skin and hence you should keep some distance from them.

Alcohol

Nowadays alcohol is used in many types of beauty products. But it is not considered good to use them for sensitive skin. In fact, it will reduce the moisture level of your skin, which will cause irritation and itchiness and discomfort to your skin. However, there are also some fatty alcohols that are non-irritating and less sensitive to the skin. But, women with sensitive skin should also be careful while using them.

Sunscreen ingredients

Typically, sunscreen ingredients such as avobenzone, octocrylene, and oxybenzone are found. These are generally considered perfect for normal skin, but these chemicals can cause problems for women with sensitive skin. Therefore, if your skin is sensitive, then instead of using chemical-based sunscreen, you should use mineral-based sunscreen.

Salicylic acid

Salicylic acid is great for clearing acne and clogged pores. Women with sensitive skin can also use it to some extent, but its excessive use should be avoided. Excessive use of salicylic acid will make your sensitive skin too dry, leading to skin irritation. So, if you are using salicylic acid, do it wisely.