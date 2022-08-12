Search icon
Skin Cancer:from types to treatments know allabout skin cancer

Know the different types of skin cancer and what they can do to you and also know about the various treatments that will be helpful!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

One of the most common forms of cancer is skin cancer. Skin cancer happens due to the irregular growth of skin cells and when the skin cells multiply in an uncontrolled, unorderly way.

There are four types of skin cancer

Basal cell carcinoma-
This is the least risky type of cancer. This cancer takes place on the pats where you receive the most amount of sunlight.

Squamous cell cancer-
This type of skin cancer is found in the areas damaged by UV rays from the sun or tanning beds. It is known to be slow-growing skin cancer.

Melanoma-
Also referred to as a black tumor is the most dangerous type of skin cancer. It grows at a faster pace and can damage your skin organs.

Merkel cell skin cancer-
It is a life-threatening aggressive type of skin cancer. exposure to UV light, weak immune system, age, and infection is the cause of this cancer.

symptoms of Skin Cancer
-A new mole, unusual growth, bump, sore, scaly patch, or dark spot develops on your skin and doesn’t disappear.
-The two halves of a lesion or mole are asymmetrical.
-Lesions are ragged and have uneven edges.
-The spot has an unusual color like white, pink, black, blue, and red. 
-The size is larger.
-The mole changes its size, color, and shape or have have different changes like itching, pain, or bleeding.

Treatments available for skin diseases
The healthcare team may provide you with different types of surgeries and therapies for the treatment of skin cancer.

Cryosurgery-
In this using liquid nitrogen, the tissues are destroyed as their growth is frozen.

Excisional surgery-
In this, there is the removal of growth and some healthy skin surrounding the defected skin.

Mohs surgery-
The growth is removed step by step. Then the layer is examined under a microscope until no irregular cells are visible.

Curettage and electrodesiccation-
A blade is used to scrape away the cancer cells and the leftover cancer cells are burned by an electric needle.

Photodynamic therapy-
There is the usage of drugs and laser light for the removal of cancer cells.

Immunotherapy-
medications have used the removal of cancer cells from the body by stimulating your immune system.

Disclaimer- Consult your skin doctor if you see any of the symptoms on your skin.

