Here's how only six minutes of high-intensity exercise can extend lifespan of a healthy brain

Smaller duration of intensive exercise can be good for your brain | Photo: Pixabay

Six minutes of intensive exercise can delay the onset of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Exercise such as intense bouts of cycling rises the production of a specialised protein essential for brain formation, learning and memory. As per new research, this can also protect the brain from age-related cognitive decline.

Animal studies have shown that increasing the availability of a specialised protein named brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) encourages, the formation and storage of memories, enhance learning and overall boosts cognitive performance. These key roles and their apparent neuroprotective qualities have led to the interest in BDNF for ageing research.

The researchers found that little but high-intensity exercise is the most efficient way to increase BDNF if compared with one day of fasting with or without a lengthy session of light exercise.

12 physically active participants (six males, and six females aged between 18 and 56 years) took part in the study. The balanced ratio of male and female participants was to provide a better representation of the population rather than indicate sex differences.

Further research is underway for a deeper understanding of the effects of calorie restriction and exercise to distinguish the influence on BDNF and the cognitive benefits.