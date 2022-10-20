Sinusitis: You must avoid these 5 foods if you have sinusitis

Photo: Pexels

Sinuses are air-filled cavities that develop because of viruses. It is typically brought on by a cold, which makes the sinuses swollen and inflamed and generates a buildup of mucus in the nose. To keep the effect of this infection less on you, it is necessary to have a strong immune system, for which you need to create a healthy eating habits.

Sinusitis: 5 home remedies to cure sinus infection naturally

Caffeinated drinks- These beverages cause water retention in the body which can lead to blockage of the nose. A blocked nose can make the disease even more painful.

Cold foods- Cold ice cream, cold drinks, and frozen cold drinks can trigger molars and a headache by increasing the infection. This can cause you a lot of trouble.

Dairy products- Whether it is milk, cheese, or any other dairy product, can aggravate your sinus infection. Although there is still a debate on whether milk products increase infection or not.

Alcohol- Like caffeinated substances, alcohol also dehydrates our bodies. This thickens the mucus and makes the infection more provoking. If there is less fluid from the body, then the mucus will have trouble flowing, which will lead to a blockage of the name.

Spicy food- Spicy food also causes congestion. In many cases, it has been seen that eating spicy food causes a runny nose, due to which mucus comes out, but this is not the case with everyone. If your nose gets jammed by eating spicy food, then stop eating it immediately.