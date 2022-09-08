Headlines

Sinusitis: Know causes, symptoms and treatment of sinus disease

When a sinus is blocked, fluid builds up, making it a favorable environment for bacteria or viruses to grow and cause infection.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 07:38 PM IST

Sinusitis also known as a sinus infection or rhinosinusitis is a very common condition where the paranasal sinusitis is inflamed causing congested nose headache and facial pain paranasal sinusitis are air cavities in the bones of the skull. There are four pairs of sinuses located on either side of the head. They are the maxillary, frontal, ethmoid, and sphenoid sinuses. The sinuses are lined with respiratory epithelium-producing mucus. The mucus drains into the nasal cavity through small openings. Impaired sinus drainage has been associated with inflammation of the sinuses. When a sinus is blocked, fluid builds up, making it a favorable environment for bacteria or viruses to grow and cause infection.

Sinusitis: 5 home remedies to cure sinus infection naturally

Symptoms
A typical sinusitis symptom is described as a dull pain or constant pressure commonly localized to the affected sinus. The pain may worsen when the person bends over or while lying down. Symptoms often start on one side of the head and spread to the other side. Acute sinusitis may also be accompanied by thick nasal discharge of yellow-greenish color.

Cause

  • Allergy(allergic rhinitis): allergens such as pollen, and pet dander may trigger an inflammatory response of the mucosa of the nose and sinuses, resulting in excess mucus production, nasal congestion, sneezing, and itching.
  • Infection: infection usually occurs as a complication of a common cold. Impaired sinus drainage due to inflammation of nasal mucosa during a cold often leads to infection of the sinus itself. Cold-like symptoms plus headache, facial pain, or pressure are common complaints.
  • Other conditions that cause blockage of sinus drainage. These include structural abnormalities such as deviated nasal septum; formation of nasal polyps. 

Treatments

  •  For allergies: intranasal corticosteroids are commonly used.
  •  For viral infection: symptom relief medications such as nasal spray for irrigation and decongestion; other conservative treatments for common cold such as rest and drinking plenty of fluid.
  •  For bacterial infection: antibiotics may be prescribed.
  •  For recurrent or chronic sinusitis due to structural abnormalities or nasal polyps, nasal surgery may be recommended to clear up the drainage canal.
