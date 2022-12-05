Silent heart attack: What are the early sings?

Representational image

In recent times, many celebrities have died due to sudden heart attacks. This has caused concern among the people of the country because it has started happening even to young people. As it is known from the name that in a silent heart attack, not much is known beforehand. Before this, such symptoms appear which are very minor and do not cause any significant harm, but in these symptoms, the sign of future heart attack may be hidden. That's why it is important to know about these harmless symptoms. If these small signs are not taken care of, they will continue to grow and one day will come out as a heart attack.

A heart attack occurs when the flow of blood to the heart decreases or stops. This happens when the amount of fat and cholesterol starts increasing in the coronary arteries and they prevent blood from flowing through the arteries. Heart attacks can also become a serious cause of death. If you feel any common heart attack symptoms, do not ignore them. Therefore, a silent heart attack can be avoided only by understanding these dangerous signs.

Early signs of a silent heart attack

Chest discomfort- Chest pain or discomfort or congestion is the most common sign of a future heart attack. However, it is not the way it is shown in the movies. Usually, there is minor pain or discomfort which people ignore. In a silent heart attack, there may also be a feeling of heartburn or indigestion, so people think that it might be due to gas. But if this is happening again and again, then consult a doctor, otherwise, it can lead to a heart attack.

Discomfort in other parts of the body- Persistent pain felt in your chest or upper back or discomfort in any other area of the body like shoulders and abdomen can also be a warning sign of a silent heart attack.

Difficulty in breathing- After walking a few steps, you should not feel like you have run a marathon. Shortness of breath means that your heart is not doing its job properly. If a little hard work is making you breathless, then be alert.

Other symptoms- Other symptoms like cold sweating, nausea or vomiting, and light headache can also be signs of a heart attack. However, such symptoms can also appear in less serious diseases like the flu. It would be better to go to the doctor when these symptoms appear in such a situation. Once the investigation is done, it will be known whether these are the symptoms of a heart attack or whether these symptoms are visible for some other reason.