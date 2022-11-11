Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies in gym, here are the 5 things to keep in mind while working out

Photo: Instagram/ Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi

Nowadays, there's a trend going on of gymming and sometimes people go beyond their limits and capacity for their fitness.

Heart attacks while exercising have become quite common nowadays. Famous television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi collapsed in the gym on Friday, while working out. His sudden demise has traumatised the entire film and television industry.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi collapses in gym, here's why people get heart attack while exercising

The 46 years old actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi rose to fame with shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai, and others. He was one of the popular names in the television industry.

There have been many such cases where people have lost their lives the in the gym. And many cases have claimed that overexerting or the regular intake of protein shakes are the few reasons behind it as it causes heart attacks. We always thought that people lose their lives because they are unfit or have some medical history, but in the past few years, we have seen how fit people are getting heart attacks at an early age.

After this incident, we can see a tsunami of posts on the internet getting viral. Popular film director Vivek Agnihotri shared his concern on tweeter writing, "This so tragic & sad. The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink. Oh, Siddhanth… ॐ शांति।”

Keep these things in mind while working out in the gym

1. If you work out at home or in the gym, then start by doing 5-10 minutes of breathing exercises. Warm-up is a must for five minutes before a workout. Then do the cool down exercise for five minutes. Only then proceed with your workout.

2. Young people should consult a cardiologist as they can get coronary artery disease. Exercise according to your age and body capacity is very important to maintain good health.

3. Nowadays, most of the youth are into over-exercise to build a body. Exercising beyond the body's capacity can increase the risk of heart disease. Therefore, recognize your capabilities and choose the right exercise for you only on the basis of the advice of the instructor and doctor.

4. People who have recently had heart surgery should not do heavy exercise. After surgery, such people should only walk. According to experts, you can start exercising only after at least 6 weeks after heart surgery, but for this also get permission from your doctor first.

5. Do not depend completely on protein shakes. Protein shakes have been well-marketed for using it while gymming. A great dependency on protein shakes can spike your blood sugar levels.