Shweta Tiwari's trainer Prasad Nandkumar Shirke shares her weight loss secrets, diet plan, check details

Shweta Tiwari's nutritionist and trainer Prasad Nandkumar Shirke has spoken at length about how she lost heaps of weight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

Shweta Tiwari who made a comeback on television with her new show 'Main Hoon Aparajita' is known as TV's sexy mama but not many know that once the actress also put on a few extra kilos. 

In February 2021, Shweta shared her before and after photos and the transformation was pretty obvious for everyone to see. In an interview, Shweta said that it was her daughter Palak Tiwari who had inspired Shweta to lose weight and get fitter. 

Now, Shweta's nutritionist and trainer Prasad Nandkumar Shirke has spoken at length about how she lost heaps of weight by following a simple and attainable diet and exercise routine.

Speaking about Shweta's weight loss journey, Prasad said that the actor followed a weight loss diet and lost about 10 kgs within 6 months. He also revealed that Shweta used to work out 5 days a week and do intense workouts for one day a week. 

Prasad further said that the food Shweta ate was homemade which made it easier to stick to a routine. She did not quit anything and also ate roti sabzi as part of her diet routine. 

Apart from this, green vegetables like cucumber, tomato, spinach, etc. were plentiful in her diet. For breakfast, Shweta used to have eggs, brown bread, and tea. 

Roti with paneer bhurji, low-fat curd, and the chicken was also a part of her diet. Apart from this, she used to eat protein salad in which there is a high amount of protein with the addition of chicken or fish.

