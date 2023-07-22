Should you exercise during periods? Know here

Women of all ages, shapes, and abilities can benefit from participating in a variety of physical activities during their periods.

Menstruation is a natural process, but due to the lack of scientific knowledge, various myths and misconceptions surround it. One common assumption is that women should avoid physical activity during menstruation, but this belief is illogical and outdated. In fact, engaging in physical activity during the menstrual period has been scientifically proven to alleviate many symptoms such as menstrual pain, cramps, mood swings, nausea, fatigue, and even depression.

Women of all ages, shapes, and abilities can benefit from participating in a variety of physical activities during their periods. Being physically active can assist women in maintaining a healthy weight, building strength, and achieving much-needed endurance to cope with menstruation. Here are some recommended physical activities for women during their periods:

Light Exercising: During the first few days of a period when bleeding tends to be heavier and cramps more intense, gentle movements and exercises should be prioritized. Studies have shown that engaging in aerobic exercises like walking and running can lead to a decline in PMS symptoms, improve mood, and increase blood circulation. Exercise can also help alleviate cramps, headaches, and back pain associated with menstruation.

Yoga and Pilates: Yoga can act as a natural remedy, relieving symptoms such as cramping, breast tenderness, muscular fatigue, and soreness by calming the body. Pilates, a more gentle form of exercise, can also be ideal during periods, as it strengthens the body and helps with stress reduction and balancing brain chemicals, thus relieving physical and psychological PMS symptoms.

Strength Training: There is no scientific evidence suggesting that one should be inactive during menstruation. Strength training can be a fantastic form of activity during this time. Research has shown that strength training during the follicular phase can help increase bone, muscle, and connective tissue strength.

It is crucial to listen to one's body and take a break if needed during the period, as every woman's body functions differently. It's essential to find a physical workout that suits one well and doesn't put an additional burden on the body or cause pain or disruption to the menstrual cycle.

Regardless of the chosen physical activity, using pads, menstrual cups, tampons, or any preferred menstrual hygiene product is essential to maintain good menstrual hygiene while working both inside and outside the home.

