Should you exercise during periods? Know here

Headlines

'Biggest ever' seizure of foreign currency worth Rs 10 crore at Delhi airport, pics surface

BJP alleges Opposition playing politics over Manipur incident, points to crimes in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar

'Notice period is on': Ex-India opener on Ajinkya Rahane's single-digit scores vs West Indies

Tony Bennett, Grammy-winning legendary singer, passes away at 96

Meet the man who earned Rs 10 crore as salary in FY 23, works in Rs 12,63,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: India A and Bangladesh A players involved in on-field scuffle during Emerging Asia Cup semifinal

'Biggest ever' seizure of foreign currency worth Rs 10 crore at Delhi airport, pics surface

'Notice period is on': Ex-India opener on Ajinkya Rahane's single-digit scores vs West Indies

10 superfoods that spike your blood sugar levels

AI imagines Christopher Nolan making Oppenheimer with Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Tony Bennett, Grammy-winning legendary singer, passes away at 96

Mouni Roy returns home after being hospitalised for 9 days, pens thank you note: 'I’m recovering slowly...'

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

HomeHealth

Health

Should you exercise during periods? Know here

Women of all ages, shapes, and abilities can benefit from participating in a variety of physical activities during their periods.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Menstruation is a natural process, but due to the lack of scientific knowledge, various myths and misconceptions surround it. One common assumption is that women should avoid physical activity during menstruation, but this belief is illogical and outdated. In fact, engaging in physical activity during the menstrual period has been scientifically proven to alleviate many symptoms such as menstrual pain, cramps, mood swings, nausea, fatigue, and even depression.

Women of all ages, shapes, and abilities can benefit from participating in a variety of physical activities during their periods. Being physically active can assist women in maintaining a healthy weight, building strength, and achieving much-needed endurance to cope with menstruation. Here are some recommended physical activities for women during their periods:

Light Exercising: During the first few days of a period when bleeding tends to be heavier and cramps more intense, gentle movements and exercises should be prioritized. Studies have shown that engaging in aerobic exercises like walking and running can lead to a decline in PMS symptoms, improve mood, and increase blood circulation. Exercise can also help alleviate cramps, headaches, and back pain associated with menstruation.

Yoga and Pilates: Yoga can act as a natural remedy, relieving symptoms such as cramping, breast tenderness, muscular fatigue, and soreness by calming the body. Pilates, a more gentle form of exercise, can also be ideal during periods, as it strengthens the body and helps with stress reduction and balancing brain chemicals, thus relieving physical and psychological PMS symptoms.

Strength Training: There is no scientific evidence suggesting that one should be inactive during menstruation. Strength training can be a fantastic form of activity during this time. Research has shown that strength training during the follicular phase can help increase bone, muscle, and connective tissue strength.

It is crucial to listen to one's body and take a break if needed during the period, as every woman's body functions differently. It's essential to find a physical workout that suits one well and doesn't put an additional burden on the body or cause pain or disruption to the menstrual cycle.

Regardless of the chosen physical activity, using pads, menstrual cups, tampons, or any preferred menstrual hygiene product is essential to maintain good menstrual hygiene while working both inside and outside the home.

Also read: Dysmenorrhea: Everything you need to know about painful periods

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rajan Raheja, who sold Rs 750 crore firm to one of Mumbai's richest men; Hint: Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Akshay Kumar becomes first Bollywood star to break silence on Manipur violence: 'Shaken, disgusted to see...'

Which Indian airport is the smallest in the country? Know here

Manipur video shocker: Fake news led to women being paraded naked, raped; victim’s teen brother killed

This South star was assistant director in Amitabh Bachchan’s Sholay, now charges over Rs 100 crore per film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE