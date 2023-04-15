Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth
topStoriesenglish

Shocking! Man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs, found dead in jail

Bedbugs killed 35-year-old Atlanta resident LaShawn Thompson in his Fulton County Jail mental cell. His lawyer called it one of the most inhumane deaths he has seen. Learn about bedbug infestations and how to eliminate them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Shocking! Man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs, found dead in jail
Representational Image

A 35-year-old man died in Atlanta jail after being ‘eaten alive’ by insects and bedbugs, his family lawyer told the media.

Last year, LaShawn Thompson was reportedly arrested for a misdemeanour and simple violence. After it was established that he was experiencing mental health problems, he was sent to the psychiatric unit of the Fulton County Jail.

After unsuccessful CPR efforts by local police and medical staff, Thompson was declared dead in his detention cell, as stated in a report received by USA Today from the Medical Examiner.

Michael D. Harper, Thompson's attorney, released a statement saying, "My client was found dead in a jail cell after being 'eaten alive' by bedbugs and insects." He went so far as to call it one of the most depraved ways of dying he had ever seen.

Prison records demonstrate that the staff was aware of Thompson's worsening physical condition, yet they did nothing to aid him, as reported by Harper and Thompson's family.

According to Harper's comments to Daily Star UK, the jail warden discovered Thompson for first aid and "freaked out" because his body was infested with bedbugs.

No physical injuries were found on Thompson's corpse, but a "severe bedbug infestation" was noted in the official autopsy report.

What are bedbugs?
Bedbugs are tiny, oval, brown insects that feed on the blood of mammals, including humans, according to health experts. Bed bugs do not build nests like ants or bees, but instead live in hives or other communal settings and migrate extremely rapidly throughout rooms.

They produce hundreds of tiny eggs throughout the course of lifespan.

Also, READ: H3N8 Bird Flu: WHO reports first death from avian influenza virus, check symptoms and other details

How to get rid of infestation?
When dealing with a major bedbug infestation, it's best to use a combination of chemical and nonchemical methods. Here are the simple measures:

  • Be sure to regularly hot-water-wash and sun-dry all of your linens and apparel.
  • Scrubbing mattress seams with a hard brush is a must.
  • Daily bed and surrounding area vacuuming is a must.
  • Keep windows clean.
  • You should tidy up the place and patch any holes in the wall.
  • Clean up the area surrounding your bed.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.