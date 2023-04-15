Shocking! Man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs, found dead in jail

Representational Image

A 35-year-old man died in Atlanta jail after being ‘eaten alive’ by insects and bedbugs, his family lawyer told the media.

Last year, LaShawn Thompson was reportedly arrested for a misdemeanour and simple violence. After it was established that he was experiencing mental health problems, he was sent to the psychiatric unit of the Fulton County Jail.

After unsuccessful CPR efforts by local police and medical staff, Thompson was declared dead in his detention cell, as stated in a report received by USA Today from the Medical Examiner.

Michael D. Harper, Thompson's attorney, released a statement saying, "My client was found dead in a jail cell after being 'eaten alive' by bedbugs and insects." He went so far as to call it one of the most depraved ways of dying he had ever seen.

Prison records demonstrate that the staff was aware of Thompson's worsening physical condition, yet they did nothing to aid him, as reported by Harper and Thompson's family.

According to Harper's comments to Daily Star UK, the jail warden discovered Thompson for first aid and "freaked out" because his body was infested with bedbugs.

No physical injuries were found on Thompson's corpse, but a "severe bedbug infestation" was noted in the official autopsy report.

What are bedbugs?

Bedbugs are tiny, oval, brown insects that feed on the blood of mammals, including humans, according to health experts. Bed bugs do not build nests like ants or bees, but instead live in hives or other communal settings and migrate extremely rapidly throughout rooms.

They produce hundreds of tiny eggs throughout the course of lifespan.

Also, READ: H3N8 Bird Flu: WHO reports first death from avian influenza virus, check symptoms and other details

How to get rid of infestation?

When dealing with a major bedbug infestation, it's best to use a combination of chemical and nonchemical methods. Here are the simple measures: