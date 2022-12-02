Shingles linked to increased risk of stroke, know all about causes and symptoms of coronary heart disease

Representational image

A new study from researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston shows that adults who’ve had shingles were nearly 30% more likely to have a subsequent first stroke or develop coronary heart disease.

The study, which followed individuals for up to 16 years, suggests the risk extends for a longer duration after an active case of shingles than what was previously known.

In addition, people who’ve had shingles are more likely to experience cardiovascular problems for 12 years or more.

The incidence of Coronary Artery Disease is increasing rapidly. Bad eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle are considered to be the biggest reasons for this. In this disease of the arteries ie veins of the body, the veins shrink or the gap between them decreases. Due to this happening for a long time, a person can also suffer from Atherosclerosis.

The real cause of Coronary Artery Disease is the accumulation of plaque ie dirty substances in the walls of the arteries. Obviously, the coronary arteries supply blood to the heart and other areas of the body. Let us tell you that plaque is deposited due to the accumulation of cholesterol and calcium in the arteries. This dirty substance can block the arteries. Due to its accumulation, the veins start shrinking and long-term exposure can also lead to atherosclerosis.

Cause of coronary artery disease

People who lead a sedentary lifestyle are at a higher risk of this disease.

People suffering from obesity are also at risk

Poor diet and smoking can increase the risk of CAD

People with a family history of heart disease also have an increased chance of CAD.

People with high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol are also at risk.

Symptoms of coronary artery disease

According to the CDC, symptoms such as angina or chest pain and discomfort are seen in people with coronary artery disease. Apart from this, there is a pain in the chest, which is in the middle of the chest just behind the chest. There is a pain in the shoulder or jaw. Other symptoms are nausea, sweating, difficulty in breathing and even headache.

Diagnosis of coronary artery disease

It is believed that if it is not treated, you may have an attack of CAD. The first step to its diagnosis is to recognize the symptoms and seek the right advice in time. Your treating doctor may recommend an ECG, echocardiogram, or exercise stress test to determine whether you have coronary artery disease.