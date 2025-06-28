You will be surprised to know that more than 700,000 people die due to heart disease every year in India, and the survival rate is less than 10%.

Actress Shefali Jariwala, who ruled the hearts of millions with 'Kaanta Laga Song', died at the age of just 42. According to the report, the cause of Shefali's death is being reported as a cardiac attack. However, the real reason for her death will be revealed only after the post-mortem report comes. After the death of Shefali Jariwala, once again, the youth have started getting scared.

The fear is that when artists living such a fit and healthy life are falling prey to heart disease, how can they stay safe? Shefali Jariwala was just 42 years old and was absolutely fit. For the last few years, cases of cardiac attack have been increasing continuously in India. The big question is why the heart of people betrays them while they are walking.

Signs of cardiac arrest

The symptoms of cardiac arrest may vary, but common symptoms include:

Sudden fainting

Difficulty breathing

Gasping

No pulse or very weak pulse

Chest pain or discomfort

Dizziness or mild headache

Sudden confusion or change in mental status

If someone feels these symptoms, it should not be ignored at all, and it is necessary to treat it early. It is very important to seek medical help immediately in case of cardiac arrest.

Cases of cardiac attack are increasing in India

You will be surprised to know that more than 700,000 people die due to heart disease every year in India, and the survival rate is less than 10%. This low survival rate is mainly due to delays in emergency medical services and a lack of basic life support knowledge among the common public.

Heart Cardiac Attack Rate in Young Adults: India has the highest rate of cardiac attacks in young adults in the world, with one in 5 heart attacks occurring in people under the age of 40. This trend highlights the need for early detection and lifestyle changes.

Mortality Rate: About 4,280 people out of 1 lakh die of sudden cardiac arrest in India every year.

Heart Attack Deaths: According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 32,457 people died of heart attacks in 2022, a 12.5% ​​increase from 2021.

Global Comparison: India accounts for 20% of global heart attack deaths, with about 90 million Indians suffering from cardiovascular diseases. The mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases in India is 272 per 100,000 people, higher than the global average of 235.

