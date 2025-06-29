Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disease that causes recurrent seizures.

Actress and dancer Shefali Jariwala passed away at the age of 42. According to police sources, Shefali had been suffering from epilepsy for around 15 years. While the exact cause of her death is yet to be ascertained, her family has indicated that she was undergoing treatment at the time.

In an old interview, she spoke about her health issues and the reasons behind quitting her business. Shefali had earlier told ETimes that she has epilepsy and has had the condition since childhood. Explaining how it started, she said, "I had an epileptic seizure at the age of 15. I remember I was under a lot of pressure at that time to do well in my studies. Stress and anxiety can lead to seizures. It is interconnected; you can have a seizure due to depression and vice versa."

What is epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disease that causes recurrent seizures. It affects around 50 million people worldwide and can start at any age. With proper treatment and lifestyle changes, most people with epilepsy can lead normal lives.

What is a seizure?

A seizure is a sudden surge of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. It can affect the way a person acts, moves, feels or is conscious for a short time.

Causes of epilepsy

In many cases, the cause is unknown. But known causes include:

Genetic factors – inherited traits or mutations.

inherited traits or mutations. Brain injury – injury from accidents, strokes or infections.

injury from accidents, strokes or infections. Developmental disorders – conditions such as autism or neurofibromatosis.

conditions such as autism or neurofibromatosis. Infection – meningitis, encephalitis or HIV.

meningitis, encephalitis or HIV. Prenatal injury – lack of oxygen in the womb or poor brain development.

lack of oxygen in the womb or poor brain development. Brain tumours or structural problems.

Symptoms of epilepsy

Symptoms can vary depending on the type of seizure, but may include:

Common symptoms:

Temporary confusion or “unconsciousness”

Uncontrolled jerky movements (convulsions)

Loss of consciousness or awareness

Treatment options

Anti-seizure medications – up to 70% effective in seizure control.

up to 70% effective in seizure control. Lifestyle adaptations – stress management, sleep routine, exercise, and a safe seizure plan.

stress management, sleep routine, exercise, and a safe seizure plan. Support systems – therapy for emotional health, family or peer support.

therapy for emotional health, family or peer support. Surgical interventions – for select cases with localised brain lesions.

for select cases with localised brain lesions. Emerging therapies – reactive neurostimulation and diet-based approaches like keto, which are applicable in specific scenarios.

Disclaimer: The article is for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting any fitness program or making any changes to your diet.

